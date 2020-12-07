Johnny Sexton fit to lead Leinster into Europe

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton is expected to be fit for Leinster's Heineken Champions Cup game away to Montepellier on Saturday.

Sexton picked up a dead leg in Ireland's Autumn Nations Cup win over Scotland at the weekend but Leo Cullen is confident that the out half will have recovered for the trip to France.

Cullen also expects Jimmy O'Brien to have recovered from a back injury by the weekend

However Leinster chiefs revealed that further assessment is required for Garry Ringrose (jaw) and James Lowe (groin) while James Ryan has entered the Graduated Return to Play Protocols after being removed for a HIA in Ireland’s win over the Scots at the Aviva.

But there was good news for flanker Will Connors who has completed the Graduated Return to Play Protocols having been unavailable for Ireland v Scotland and will be fit for selection for the first game of the new Champions Cup season.

However prop Ed Byrne injured his calf while on international duty and will not feature this weekend. Cullen has confirmed that tighthead prop Ciarán Parker has returned to Jersey Reds after his loan deal came to an end.

He will also be monitored as the week progresses. There is no further update on Tadhg Furlong (calf), Tommy O’Brien (ankle), Jack Conan (neck), Max Deegan (knee), Jordan Larmour (shoulder), Vakh Abdaladze (back) and Adam Byrne (hamstring).