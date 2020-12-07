Little time for Hugo Keenan to reflect on meteoric rise

From Test rookie to Ireland’s most used player of the last two months, it has been some rise for Hugo Keenan, but he will return to his province this week eager for further game-time on the European stage.

Keenan started the autumn international window uncapped but finished it having played all but 22 minutes of Ireland’s six Test matches, with two starts in every position of the back three.

The 24-year-old will return to Leinster tomorrow with more international than European experience on his CV, having only made his Heineken Champions Cup debut post-lockdown when starting the quarter-final loss to Saracens in September.

So there was still plenty of energy for the Dubliner as the Ireland squad spent one last night together on Saturday following their 31-16 Autumn Nations Cup victory over Scotland. Keenan was looking forward to dinner and a few beers but added: “It won’t be anything hectic, unfortunately, it will be recovery mode and then into next week with Leinster because these European Cup games, there’s only four of them and they’re extremely important.

“It will be flicking that switch straight back into them and into Leinster and hopefully I’ll get involvement in those because I’ve only got one European cap so I want to get a few more.”

There will be little time to reflect on his first taste of Test rugby that began with a debut on the left wing against Italy in the fourth round of the 2020 Six Nations. He kept the number 11 jersey for the finale against France, was switched to full-back for the first two Autumn Nations Cup games against Wales and England, then moved to the right wing against Georgia and Scotland.

“Jeez, six starts, I would have bitten your hand off for it at the start, 100%, even just to get into the squad from the start.

“And then there’s just taking it game by game, just worrying about whatever was in front of me. And yeah, reflecting back now in the next couple of weeks, get these European games over and done with, you don’t really get a chance to switch off, it’s straight back into it.

“But yeah, it’s been very enjoyable, the eight weeks have flown by and yeah, it’s been a great experience. I’ve learned a lot in fairness.

Asked to pinpoint the biggest thing he learned in Ireland camp, Keenan said: “It’s probably the preparation and detail required to play at international rugby. It’s a bit different from Leinster. You’ve got a lot more time, you’ve been training with them for years.

“With international rugby you’re in for 10 days and then you’re into a game. It’s new people, a new environment, new coaches, and you just have to take everything on board so quickly and adapt as you go. It’s another level of prep and detail.

“So I suppose it’s taking that all in and learning from the players as well. That’s probably the best thing I’ve found about it. It’s learning from Keith Earls, from Andrew Conway, Jacob (Stockdale), these top, top players, and they’ve been so good to me. That’s probably one of the best things I’ve taken from it.”

That Stockdale was a 2016 Ireland Under-20 team-mate along with current squad-mates Andrew Porter and James Ryan and fellow autumn debutant Shane Daly underlines the progress Keenan has made this year and the wing admitted he has had to be patient.

“A lot of the time it’s just about biding your time. Opportunities come at different stages for different people. I’m 24 at this stage so I feel I like I’ve been waiting long enough. It’s not like I’m a 21-year-old bursting onto the scene. I’ve had to be patient.

“In lockdown, I went and worked hard and got fit and got stronger and I suppose I was just lucky enough to get an opportunity with Leinster firstly, those big games, the semi-final, final, the quarter-final, and then you just have to take those opportunities.”