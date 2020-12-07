Andy Farrell hopes that a corner has been turned after third place secured

Best of the rest. That’s Ireland’s station in the Northern Hemisphere right now, 12 months after Andy Farrell took the reins and ushered in a new era for the national team after the golden age under Joe Schmidt.

Victory over Scotland on Saturday confirmed third place for Ireland in the Autumn Nations Cup, just as defeat in Paris on October 31 left Farrell’s men in the same position for the 2020 Guinness Six Nations.

England and France finished above in both tournaments, their superiority all too apparent but the head coach believes his players deserve a little more credit for their 31-16 win over the Scots at Aviva Stadium at the weekend.

"I can't argue with the facts,” Farrell said on Saturday night. "I suppose, everyone is talking about England and France putting in some really good rugby but if England or France beat Wales by 30 points or put 31 points on Scotland everyone would be raving about their improvements as a team.

"Scotland are an extremely good side that's improving massively over the last couple of years. I think they play a great brand of rugby, physically they've improved massively so to score 31 points against them at home is very pleasing."

The Irish players will return to their provinces tomorrow ahead of another tough seven-game window, starting with this weekend’s opening Heineken Champions Cup pool games, and with Farrell asking them to reinforce their worth to the Ireland cause ahead of the 2021 Six Nations opener in Wales on February 7.

“It's obvious that competition for places is going to be huge over the next period of time because they've got to play against each other, they've European games, and so on.

"But, at the same time, there will be a lot of reflection on what's happened over the last eight weeks and on what we've started and what we need to do to make sure we don't come back in for the Six Nations against Wales having to start again."

Farrell praised the positive response from key players Peter O’Mahony and Conor Murray to losing their starting places during the autumn window. Scrum-half Murray, 31, started the Autumn Nations Cup on the bench as Jamison Gibson-Park made his first starts at number nine against Wales and England.

O’Mahony, meanwhile, was benched for the final two games of the 2020 Six Nations on his return to the starting line-up in November was asked to switch from blindside flanker to the openside for the games against Georgia and Scotland, the latter of which saw the 31-year-old put in an excellent performance alongside man of the match and No 8 Caelan Doris.

Asked whether he had lit a fire under both players, Farrell said: “The only thing I would say is the type of men that they are, they're team men - 100 per cent through and through.

Their attitude that's shown through not playing a few games is what has made us stronger as a group so they've added to the whole group and the feeling of the group through their demeanour as top-class internationals.

Doris, meanwhile, earned high praise from captain Johnny Sexton just seven games into his Test career.

“He has had an incredible, incredible year to come in and do what he has done,” Sexton said of the No.8. “He has just been brilliant. He is not a massive, massive man, but he just comes out the other side of tackles.

“He has got an offload game, he has got a nice short passing game, off the base of the scrum he is very calm and collected, he makes really good decisions about when to go and when to pass.

“I am not going to say he is the complete player because he can keep getting better.

“He has had some big performances for us, but there is definitely another level in him.

I think with the coaches that we have here and the coaches that we have in Leinster, will definitely be pushing him to get better.