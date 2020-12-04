Paul Boyle hat-trick inspires Connacht to bonus points win

PRO14: Connacht 31 Benetton 14

A hat-trick of tries and a captain’s performance from Paul Boyle gave Connacht a bonus-point victory to move second in Conference B.

Boyle scored two first-half tries when he carried off the back of scrums, and added a third in the 54th minute as Connacht dominated.

Boyle grabbed the opening try and 23 minutes in, the home side stretched their lead when winger Peter Sullivan scored his first try for the province, adding his bulk to a maul close to the line.

Trailing 12-0, Benetton hit back when Filippo Alongi scored from close range, but centre Tommaso Benvenuti was sin binned after the grounding when he dived on top of Gavin Thornbury.

Two minutes later Connacht responded withAlex Wootton finishing off a move through the backs.

And just before the interval, the set piece delivered again when Boyle broke off the back of the scrum, down the blind side to score his second try. With Blade balancing the ball on the tee, Fitzgerald added the conversion for a 24-7 half-time lead.

After the break Eoghan Masterson had a try chalked out when held up after 53 minutes. A minute later Boyle made it a dream debut as captain when he powered over. Dewaldt Duvenage bagged a late consolation.

Scorers for Connacht: Tries: P Boyle 3, P Sullivan, A Wootton Conversions: C Fitzgerald 3

Scorers for Benetton: Tries: F Alongi, D Duvenage Conversions: I Keatley, D Duvenage

CONNACHT: J Porch; P Sullivan (M Healy 47), S Arnold (S O’Brien 61), T Daly, A Wootton; C Fitzgerald, C Blade (C Reilly 65); D Buckley (P McAllister 55), S Delahunt (J Murphy 56, J Aungier (D Robertson-McCoy 48); E Masterson, G Thornbury (U Dillane 53); J Butler (C Prendergast 61), C Oliver, P Boyle (C).

BENETTON: J Hayward; R Tavuyara, T Benvenuti, I Keatley (L Sarto 57), T Menoncello (J Riera 57); D Duvenage (C), C Braley (L Petrozzi 57); N Quaglio (I Nemer 55), T Baravalle (G Nicotera 65), F Alongi (T Pasquali 55); I Herbst (R Favretto 65), F Ruzza; G Pettinelli (A Sgarbi 58), M Barbini, T Halafihi.

Referee: Adam Jones (WRU).