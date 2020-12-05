Time for Andy Farrell's pieces to connect in Ireland's last outing of 2020

The time for experimentation is over, now is the time to start delivering. Andy Farrell has been patient these last eight weeks as a new-look squad has been bedded in and asked to get on board with the way he wants Ireland to play between now and the 2023 World Cup.

It has intentionally been a getting to know you process, with much talk of connectedness, but the evidence of development in team performance has not been overwhelming.

There have been glimpses over the five matches this autumn that has seen Italy, Wales and Georgia, least convincingly of all, beaten at home and defeats incurred at Twickenham and Stade de France yet the failure to put more than three points on the board in the second half of last Sunday’s slog against the Tier 2 Georgians has left many wondering when they will see tangible proof of progress.

So with the 2021 Guinness Six Nations looming, just nine weeks down the track, today’s sixth Test of the international window, against Scotland for third place in the Autumn Nations Cup, represents the squad’s final chance to sign off on the year on a high, gather momentum for the championship ahead and stake their individual claims for a part in it.

Farrell has used 41 players in his first year, 35 in these last five games, and awarded 10 Test debuts. There is a fair old cavalry ready to regain fitness and charge over the hill in the New Year as the likes of Tadhg Furlong, Dave Kilcoyne, Dan Leavy, Garry Ringrose, Jordan Larmour and, fingers crossed, Joey Carbery, plot their paths back from injury.

So for the 23 selected in today’s matchday squad, their performance against the Scots had better make an impact if they wish to return to face Wales in Cardiff on Sunday, February 7.

“Continuity has to be part of the reason why you have a good Six Nations. It’s a big part of that. Obviously injuries will always come into that over a long old Six Nations period but yeah I suppose when you first take the job everyone is commenting on the same old same old as far as selection is concerned.

“There’s a few things we wanted to find out about players, that’s been well documented, why I keep on repeating it, but also with the injuries that we’ve had there’s a ‘needs must’ as well that goes into that from time to time. But I see the Six Nations being a more settled one (in terms of selection) and I suppose that’s the whole point of this period.”

CJ Stander training with the Ireland squad earlier this week. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Whoever does get the call from Farrell to represent their country in February and March will have to earn their place with a convincing performance that tells him he has no choice but to pick him.

“This is what I say to all the players. Selection is in their own hands. When there becomes an opportunity for a coach and he's not sure if it's a 50/50 or a 60/40-type decision then that's somebody not grabbing hold of the position and saying, this is mine and you can't do anything about it, because you have to pick me because my form is good enough.

Therefore it becomes a no-brainer for a coach so that's what we're hoping to see, certainly over the weekend and certainly over the next six or seven weeks before the selection for the Six Nations is put into account as well.

“We want people across the board to say that this is my position and you have to pick me. And you do that through what: form and your intent in how you play in the green jersey.”

"Intent" was the word on Mike Catt’s lips yesterday following the squad’s captain’s run training session at the Aviva when the attack coach was asked what the Irish management was looking for in performance terms this afternoon.

Scotland will arrive at the Aviva not only fresh after a weekend off due to the cancellation of their final Autumn Nations Cup pool game against Covid-hit Fiji but also wanting to impose their physicality on the hosts, particularly at the breakdown, as they did when nearly ruining Farrell’s first game as the boss back on the opening day of the 2020 Six Nations in February.

Ireland struggled in that department against both England and Georgia and the Scots will be smelling blood at the opportunity to deliver another blow in Dublin today as they bid to win in the Irish capital for the first time since their 2010 victory at Croke Park.

“A big physical intent is first and foremost,” Catt said. “We’ve got to embrace this big physical battle that is coming and, on the back of it, have this calmness that we can execute how we want the game to be played, to put ourselves in the right position to go and win the game.

It’s a pretty simple formula, make the right decisions and a lot of times we put ourselves in a position where we can capitalise.

Irish supporters expect the pieces to finally slot together. Farrell will be demanding it.