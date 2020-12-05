Bundee Aki: 'I believe in this group of players but it is a work in progress'

Bundee Aki may feel he was never a victim of performance anxiety in an Ireland jersey at the World Cup or since but he is feeling the benefits of working with the squad’s new performance coach Gary Keegan.

The condition has been cited as a contributory factor in the IRFU’s post-2019 World Cup review into how Joe Schmidt’s all-conquering side of 2018 became chronic underachievers the following year. And it emerged this week on the eve of the final Test match of 2020 that Keegan, whose pivotal role in transforming Irish Olympic boxing into a medal factory has led to consultancies with the Dublin footballers, Tipperary hurlers, and Leinster Rugby to name but a few, was now also working with the national team in an effort to eradicate the issue at the invitation of Schmidt’s successor Andy Farrell.

Considered “part of the puzzle as we move forward” in the words this week of IRFU Performance Director David Nucifora, head coach Farrell believes Keegan’s entrance to Irish camp during this international window is already paying dividends, even if performances on the pitch in the past two weeks have yet to reveal such progress.

For Aki’s part, the centre who returns to the Ireland midfield for today’s Autumn Nations Cup play-off against Scotland at Aviva Stadium, the subject of performance anxiety is not an issue and certainly wasn’t in Japan 13 months ago.

“I didn’t think so,” he said, “I just always look at myself, how I perform and judge myself on how I play but I wouldn’t be able to speak on behalf of other lads.”

Instead, Aki feels part of a very happy camp as Farrell formulates a new blend for Irish rugby in terms of personnel, gameplan, and behind the scenes support systems.

Bundee Aki, left, and James Lowe of Ireland ahead of the Autumn Nations Cup against Wales last month. Picture: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

“The mood has been great; Gary (Keegan) has been doing stuff on the mental side of things with us, which has been very good, building into something great.”

The Connacht powerhouse has taken advantage of the opportunity of a face-to-face session with Keegan and said: “I found him very interesting, very helpful so I am looking forward to having more one-on-ones with him in the future. I have heard stories of what he did with those boxers… When you are speaking with him, he threw a few jabs there, just the way he was trying to explain things. He looks pretty sharp so I wouldn’t want to throw punches with him,” he added with a chuckle.

Aki has bought into the importance of sports psychology as an aid to performance since his early days as a professional player in New Zealand.

“It is a massive part of being a sportsperson. There is always a physical side of it but there is a mental side of it, too.

“Players need to feel they are mentally very clear on what they need to do and try and block out all the outside noise as much as they can and try and focus on what is the most important thing and that is what we have been building on and what we are looking forward to. (Gary) just gives a different perspective on how you do things, things you might not have thought about when preparing for a game, or building up towards a week.

"It could be something small but when he speaks about it, it just makes you think a little more and it makes you want to do the things he is saying and see how it goes."

What excites Aki specifically about this Ireland team is its potential to rescale the heights he experienced under Schmidt having won the first of his 29 Test caps in a victory over South Africa in November 2017.

“I believe in this group of players and believe in this coaching staff. The thing is how we gel as a group, it has been unbelievable how the boys have been able to express themselves here off the pitch and around the pitch. I definitely have faith we will get there at some stage but it is a work in progress.

Everyone wants it to be a perfect picture but it is a work in progress.

Aki added: “When we played New Zealand here in 2018 and in Chicago in 2016, I think everybody was clapping us on the backs then, and then everyone seemed to jump off the bus when we lost to them in the World Cup. Everyone knows in this group and in this team that we are more than capable of beating any other team, but it is a work in progress.”