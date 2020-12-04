Mike Catt asks Ireland to deliver something special against Scotland

The Ireland team set to face Scotland has been told to make the most of their opportunity to raise spirits and deliver “something pretty special” in their final Test match of 2020.

A defeat to England at Twickenham two weeks ago and a poor second-half scrap with Georgia last Sunday has brought pressure on the Irish national team heading into Saturday afternoon’s Autumn Nations Cup third-place play-off at the Aviva Stadium.

Head coach Andy Farrell said the second-half performance in the 23-10 win over the Georgians was not good enough and his attack coach Mike Catt believes Ireland now need to showcase all the good work and progress he has seen behind the scenes during a near two-month international window in a Test-match scenario this weekend.

“Very much so. We’ve been together for seven or eight weeks now, we need to show real intent in everything that we learnt,” Catt said on Friday following Ireland’s captain’s run training session at the Aviva.

“We’re very disappointed about last weekend across the board, the players as well. This is an opportunity for the players to go into the Christmas break on the back of something pretty special.”

Catt added: “I think the players that are running out tomorrow need to make sure that what we have done over the last seven or eight weeks, we put it into play now.

“We have seen some new faces on the international scene for the past seven or eight weeks, a little bit of injuries, chopping and changing, trying different combinations.

“Hopefully tomorrow we can really cement what we are about as a group and go out and play the way we want to play.

“I think everybody is very, very clear about what Andy wants from the players tomorrow. So, I am looking forward to it.”

Asked to specify what Farrell was demanding of his players against the Scots, Catt replied: “First of all, a big physical intent is first and foremost. We’ve got to embrace this big physical battle that is coming tomorrow and, on the back of it, have this calmness that we can execute how we want the game to be played, to put ourselves in the right position to go and win the game.

“It’s a pretty simple formula, make the right decisions, and a lot of times we put ourselves in a position where we can capitalise."