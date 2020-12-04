Andy Farrell determined to show Ireland making progress

'Tis almost the season to look back and reflect on the year about to pass but Ireland have one more game left in 2020 to make all the difference heading into 2021.

Whether one performance can change an assessment based on the previous eight Test matches of Andy Farrell’s first year at the helm as head coach depends on your proximity to the Irish camp but there is a feeling both inside and outside of the tent that tomorrow’s Autumn Nations Cup play-off for third place with Scotland at Aviva Stadium has a lot riding on it.

Third in the 2020 Six Nations, a further defeat to England since and a lacklustre second half in the win over Georgia last Sunday was described earlier this week as an “average” season as far as IRFU Performance Director David Nucifora was concerned. The head coach, though, will view things more holistically when he finally sits down and ponders his first 12 months since succeeding Joe Schmidt and with one game still to play, how that goes will markedly affect the run-in to the 2021 Guinness Six Nations, just nine weeks from now.

"We're always striving to improve every aspect of our game,” Farrell said when asked where Ireland had grown stronger since that first game against the Scots back in February.

"You guys judge the performance at the weekend and you won't necessarily see the steps we're taking on a daily basis behind the scenes. We feel we're working towards improving all aspects of our game.

"What have we seen so far? I suppose our game understanding has grown, knowing how to deal with the territory/possession game has certainly improved. Our attacking kicking game is one that's improving, but the accuracy is not there yet and the fundamentals of the game have to be strong.

It's finding the balance isn't it? To make sure that the fundamentals stay unbelievably strong, you make sure they stand at the top of what you want to stand for.

"Finding the balance about how you improve the rest of your game, that's the tricky piece isn't it? It's one we've started, one that we feel behind the scenes is going in the right direction."

After an autumn of experimentation, Farrell has reverted to his strongest available team for the return of a Scottish side that gave him an uncomfortable maiden Test as head coach.

Johnny Sexton is back as captain, Robbie Henshaw and Bundee Aki return to the midfield and the dogged warriors of the pack Cian Healy and Peter O’Mahony, as well as the fresher-faced Caelan Doris, resume their roles in the front and back rows respectively.

There is still room for one new face, a potential debut off the bench for Ulster loosehead prop Eric O’Sullivan, and the revelation of another behind the scenes with Farrell yesterday talking about the impact the highly-respected performance coach Gary Keegan has been having on his squad since beginning to work with them last month.

Mental resilience has been a focus for Farrell since the IRFU’s internal review into Schmidt’s disappointing last campaign at the 2019 World Cup in Japan pinpointed performance anxiety as a contributory factor to Ireland’s miserable tournament and the months leading up to it.

Keegan, a key figure in the success of Irish Olympic boxing as the High Performance Director of the IABA’s elite programme among other influential roles on an impressive CV that also takes in the Dublin footballers, Tipperary hurlers, and Leinster Rugby. He has stepped into the void created by the departure of long-time Schmidt performance coach Enda McNulty as Farrell attempts to lay foundations for his players’ well-being in camp and beyond.

Former team manager Mick Kearney is another lending his mentoring expertise to the Irish camp, as the head coach explained yesterday.

Against a backdrop of financial uncertainty for the IRFU and as a knock-on, more than 50% of its players on deals expiring at the end of June, they would appear to be timely appointments.

“We are dealing with that type of stuff from a mental performance preparation aspect. It is something we are touching on constantly. Stress comes from people wanting to put their best foot forward when they are given the opportunity. How you deal with that, that's something we can help from the outside, to help them along with that stress. That's international football, isn't it? That's why it’s so different and why everyone wants to be a part of it.

“Gary Keegan has been with us for some weeks now and he has been doing a tremendous job so the process has started,” he said. “Mick Kearney was there in previous years as the manager but he is there as a mentor for many of the players as well.

A lot of our players, it isn't just the stress of a match week, it is life outside of rugby as well and that can be a whole build-up in a different manner. Mick helps massively with that.

“So with Gary and Mick, we’re well on our way to starting something there.”

IRELAND: J Stockdale (Ulster); H Keenan (Leinster), B Aki (Connacht), R Henshaw (Leinster), K Earls (Munster); J Sexton (Leinster) - captain, C Murray (Munster); C Healy (Leinster), R Herring (Ulster), A Porter (Leinster); I Henderson (Ulster), James Ryan (Leinster); CJ Stander (Munster), P O’Mahony (Munster), C Doris (Leinster).

Replacements: R Kelleher (Leinster), E O’Sullivan (Ulster), John Ryan (Munster), Q Roux (Connacht), J van der Flier (Leinster), J Gibson-Park (Leinster), R Byrne (Leinster), C Farrell (Munster).

SCOTLAND: S Hogg (Exeter) – captain; D Graham (Edinburgh), C Harris (Gloucester), D Taylor (Saracens), D van der Merwe (Edinburgh); J van der Walt (Edinburgh), A Price (Glasgow); R Sutherland (Edinburgh), F Brown (Glasgow), Z Fagerson (Glasgow); S Cummings (Glasgow), J Gray (Exeter); B Thomson (Scarlets), J Ritchie (Edinburgh), M Fagerson (Glasgow).

Replacements: S McInally (Edinburgh), O Kebble (Glasgow), W Nel (Edinburgh), S Skinner (Exeter), B Cowan (London Irish), S Hidalgo-Clyne (Exeter), H Jones (Glasgow), S Maitland (Saracens)