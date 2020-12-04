Jacob Stockdale: Johnny Sexton return gives us confidence and motivation

There are numerous reasons why Ireland are better off with Johnny Sexton on the pitch rather than off but Jacob Stockdale managed to find another this week in anticipation of the captain’s return on Saturday.

Ireland’s fly-half and skipper is fit again after the hamstring strain that forced him out during the opening Autumn Nations Cup game with Wales on November 13. The void has been filled with varying degrees of success, Ross Byrne failing to unpick England’s defence in an 18-7 defeat at Twickenham but Billy Burns impressing in his first start with a try-scoring first half against Georgia last Sunday before giving into a groin injury that keeps him out of tomorrow’s finale against Scotland at Aviva Stadium.

Sexton was on the sidelines as Ireland stuttered to a 23-10 win over Georgia, a water-carrying member of Ireland’s support staff. Stockdale said he will be better served by his captain in the number 10 jersey against the Scots.

"I'd say we'll be better hydrated because he's a useless water-boy,” the 24-year-old said.

"He's a very competitive player but in terms of preparation, there's no better player in the world. He knows each team inside out. Playing outside him, that brings you a lot of confidence and it pushes the rest of us to make sure we do our prep as well as possible.

On top of that, when you're training to play with him, he's obviously a very talented player and a great decision-maker. We're looking forward to him leading the charge.

Stockdale will make his fourth start for Ireland at full-back having being switched by Ulster from the left wing when rugby resumed post-lockdown in August.

There have been moments of discomfort, not least in the Six Nations final-round loss to France in Paris on October 31 but Stockdale, who broke a 14-month try drought with scores against both the French and off the bench against England a fortnight ago, is seeing improvement in his performances at full-back.

"I definitely do feel a lot more comfortable. Just figuring out where I need to be on the pitch at different times in the game has been a massive learning point for me and something I definitely need to get better at.

"And then just in attack, what's required of me in terms of connecting with other players, maybe staying more in the middle of the pitch and linking with other players rather than looking to get to the edge all the time.”

Stockdale’s increasing impact in attack has been evident though he was miffed that French referee Mathieu Raynal saw fit to rule his long pass out to Stuart McCloskey as forward, denying the centre a try against the Georgians.

It looked a harsh decision?

"Yeah, I'm glad you agree. It's frustrating because obviously if I'm accelerating forward with the ball, the ball is going to travel forward in the air. That's physics. So it was frustrating to see it disallowed. I didn't feel like it was forward, but the TMO has a tough job, they get decisions right and sometimes they get decisions wrong and as players we're always going to complain when we feel like they've got one wrong, but it's the nature of the game, isn't it?”