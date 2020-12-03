Johnny Sexton back into Ireland starting line-up for Nations Cup play-off

Sexton strained a hamstring in the opening-round win over Wales on November 13
Johnny Sexton at Ireland's High Performance Centre today. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Thu, 03 Dec, 2020 - 14:33
Simon Lewis

Johnny Sexton returns from injury to captain Ireland against Scotland this Saturday in the final Test of 2020, an Autumn Nations Cup third-place play-off at Aviva Stadium.

Sexton, 35, who strained a hamstring in the opening-round win over Wales on November 13, missed the defeat to England at Twickenham a week later and last Sunday’s laboured win over Georgia. The fly-half replaces the injury Billy Burns in the starting line-up for his 95th Ireland cap and is one of six changes from last weekend’s side.

Robbie Henshaw, recovered from an adductor strain also sustained against the Welsh, and Bundee Aki are reunited in midfield with the former replacing Stuart McCloskey at inside centre and Aki coming in at outside centre in place of Chris Farrell as head coach Andy Farrell on Thursday named his strongest available team for the clash with Ireland’s Six Nations rivals.

Cian Healy returns at loosehead as Finlay Bealham drops out of the matchday squad, the replacement’s role handed to a potential debutant in Ulster’s Eric O’Sullivan.

The other changes come in the back row where Caelan Doris is reinstalled at No 8, moving CJ Stander to blindside flanker instead of Tadhg Beirne while Peter O’Mahony is promoted from last week’s bench to the openside instead of Will Connors with Josh van der Flier the replacement back-row.

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend on Thursday handed a Test debut to Edinburgh fly-half Jaco van der Walt, having made six changes to his starting team from the side beaten 22-15 by France at Murrayfield a fortnight ago.

Saracens’ Duncan Taylor starts a Test for the first time since the 2019 World Cup pool game against Russia and provides a new partner in midfield for outside centre Chris Harris. Edinburgh wing Darcy Graham returns to the back three alongside Duhan van de Merwe and full-back Stuart Hogg, the captain set to win his 80th Scotland cap this weekend.

IRELAND: J Stockdale (Ulster); H Keenan (Leinster), B Aki (Connacht), R Henshaw (Leinster), K Earls (Munster); J Sexton (Leinster) - captain, C Murray (Munster); C Healy (Leinster), R Herring (Ulster), A Porter (Leinster); I Henderson (Ulster), James Ryan (Leinster); CJ Stander (Munster), P O’Mahony (Munster), C Doris (Leinster).

Replacements: R Kelleher (Leinster), E O’Sullivan (Ulster), John Ryan (Munster), Q Roux (Connacht), J van der Flier (Leinster), J Gibson-Park (Leinster), R Byrne (Leinster), C Farrell (Munster).

SCOTLAND: S Hogg (Exeter) – captain; D Graham (Edinburgh), C Harris (Gloucester), D Taylor (Saracens), D van der Merwe (Edinburgh); J van der Walt (Edinburgh), A Price (Glasgow); R Sutherland (Edinburgh), F Brown (Glasgow), Z Fagerson (Glasgow); S Cummings (Glasgow), J Gray (Exeter); B Thomson (Scarlets), J Ritchie (Edinburgh), M Fagerson (Glasgow).

Replacements: S McInally (Edinburgh), O Kebble (Glasgow), W Nel (Edinburgh), S Skinner (Exeter), B Cowan (London Irish), S Hidalgo-Clyne (Exeter), H Jones (Glasgow), S Maitland (Saracens)

