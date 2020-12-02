Fired-up Johnny Sexton returns to steady Ireland ship against Scotland

The sight of a fit-again Johnny Sexton roaring back onto the pitch will be a reassuring sight for Ireland supporters this weekend when the captain returns from a hamstring injury.

The knowledge that when the veteran fly-half faces Scotland in Saturday’s Autumn Nations Cup play-off at Aviva Stadium he will be fuelled by media chit-chat that he is past his sell-by date gives hope to them that Ireland’s troubles of the last two weeks have been but a temporary blip in his absence.

Not just fit but firing, Sexton will lead an Ireland side under pressure from within as well without to put in an 80-minute performance to close out a stop-start 2020 and regain momentum after a demoralising loss to England and last Sunday’s disappointing victory over Georgia.

He missed both those games because of a hamstring strain but there will be incentive aplenty on a personal level. His IRFU contract is up next summer and with financial uncertainty rife in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, negotiations are not likely to get underway until the New Year.

At 35, Sexton will have been happy to hear IRFU Performance Director David Nucifora on Monday say age would not be a factor when talks do begin if he keeps his form. So the noise of media pundits writing him off merely adds extra motivation.

"Yeah, massively. Why not? All I want to do is be the best I can be, first of all, and if that means I'm the best out-half for any given game or whatever, then why shouldn't you play? That's the attitude I've got,” Sexton said yesterday.

“I want to be the best out-half in Ireland and I still have aspirations for other things as well. Why not? I’m not going to just retire because you guys want me to.

I’ll keep going if I feel good and I feel hungry and I know some past players want to retire me as well but I’ll crack on.

Sexton’s return to fitness comes as fellow fly-half Billy Burns was ruled out for Saturday with a groin injury. Robbie Henshaw has also rejoined full training but back-rower Will Connors (Head Injury Assessment), prop Ed Byrne (calf) and wing James Lowe (groin) have been ruled out. Earls (back spasm), Conor Murray (dead leg), and Rob Herring (rib) are expected to be fit.

Sexton will win his 95th Ireland cap this weekend and he will play well beyond the century mark if he has anything to do with it.

"I feel good, I feel good when I'm out there on the pitch and now it's just about getting out there and performing to prove that there's more in me. I feel there is, I feel I can get to another level and the day that's not there is the day I'll walk away.

"I haven't had those discussions yet about staying on. We'll do that when the time is right and when those things start in January or whenever they do.

"There's been guys in teams over the years that have gone to World Cups at 37, 38. Brad Thorn, a guy I played with who is my inspiration at the moment, those type of guys - Richie McCaw winning a World Cup at the age he did, Dan Carter having an incredible World Cup having been written off and struggling with injuries for numerous years and then coming back and having that impact.

"Do I think I can get there? I think I can. But at the age you're at, you've got to take it one year at a time. The big ‘if’ now is next year if you do stay on and if you can keep your fitness and form.

There's a lot to go into it but I'm still hungry, I still love the game, I still love competing, I still love training and being part of this team with Ireland and Leinster. I don't see any reason to stop.

Sexton said he has picked Thorn’s brain on the subject of his longevity and many others besides, both as role models and sounding boards, the fly-half citing Donncha O'Callaghan, Peter Stringer, Nathan Hines, Paul O'Connell, and Brian O’Driscoll.

“You're only a big injury away from being finished totally, no matter what age you are. Paulie, I think, would have continued on much longer if he didn't pick up that really bad hamstring injury.

“There are guys who have done it, it's not like if I do it, I do stay on and continue to play, it's not like it's totally alien or no-one has done it before, especially being an out-half. I'm not a player who has relied massively on pace over the years, so we'll see what happens."