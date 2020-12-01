Billy Burns, James Lowe, and Will Connors out of Scotland game, but Johnny Sexton back to fitness

Ireland fly-half Billy Burns has been ruled out of Ireland's Autumn Nations Cup third-place play-off against Scotland, although Johnny Sexton is set to return for the game.

Burns scored 15 points in his first Ireland start, which lasted 45 minutes, against Georgia on Sunday.

However, a groin injury has ruled him out of contention to retain his position, just as Ireland captain Sexton rejoins full training having overcome a hamstring injury.

James Lowe (groin), Ed Byrne (calf), and Will Connors, who is going through the return to play protocols after sustaining a head injury, will also miss Saturday's game at the Aviva Stadium.

There was better news for Robbie Henshaw, who has returned to full training after an abductor strain, and Keith Earls, who has recovered from a back spasm that affected him during the Georgia game. Rob Herring has also overcome a rib issue to resume training.

Conor Murray is expected to be available for selection against Scotland as his dead leg is being managed by the medical team.

Leinster fly-half Harry Byrne and Ulster prop Eric O’Sullivan will train with the squad this week.