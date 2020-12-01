Johann van Graan gutted for Matt Gallagher on an otherwise positive night for Munster

Johann van Graan saw Munster sign off on their first seven-match block of the season with their 100 per cent record intact and praised his side’s variety in attack as they put Zebre to the sword at Thomond Park on Monday night.

The eight-try, 52-3 bonus-point victory sent Munster 16 points clear at the top of Guinness PRO14 Conference B in the province’s final game before the start of their Heineken Champions Cup pool campaign at home to Harlequins on December 13.

The only disappointment was a potentially serious shoulder injury for full-back Matt Gallagher, who sustained a possible dislocated shoulder in attempting to ground the ball for a try. The summer signing from Saracens is set to go for a scan on the shoulder but head coach van Graan said: “It looks like his shoulder popped.

“I just quickly spoke to him at half-time, he’s in a sling so obviously we’ll get that scanned. I don’t want to speculate, I’m just gutted for him that he might possibly be out for some time. I’m not a shoulder expert, I just want to say he’s in a sling and he’s got some pain.”

It was the one sour note on an otherwise standout night for Munster. Despite Zebre’s struggles with one win from seven games before their arrival in Limerick and head coach Michael Bradley having to call up players from the Italian club championship in the absence of 20 squad members due to Italy call-ups and injuries, there were plenty of positives for the home side.

Damian de Allende grabbed his first Munster try, the forwards dominated up front, and academy duo Sean French, off the bench for his debut as Gallagher’s replacement, and lock Thomas Ahern, making his first senior start, both claimed their maiden tries for the province.

“We said the two main things about tonight was going to be our discipline, how we react to the referee, which I think we did really well and to be fair to Ben (Whitehouse), I think he was very consistent so very happy about that. And we said that we want to play the game on our terms, which I think we did.

“We scored the bonus point on the stroke of half-time so we knew that box was ticked and from a coaching point of view we put our bench on very early except for Craig (Casey) and we kept our structure.

“The two main positives, they didn’t score a try, we defended our line a few times in the middle of the second half, and then in the last four minutes we kind of set a goal to score two more tries which we did.

“So very happy with that performance. We as a group said we wanted to finish this block off well and you know, seven out of seven, we would have taken that. So really happy about that positive result.”

The Munster boss also credited a multi-dimensional attacking game that produced a variety of scores in difficult conditions as rain made the ball difficult to handle.

“We saw that it was going to be really slippery so we wanted to chase territory,” van Graan said.

“We knew that Zebre was a line-speed team so we trained for that and we got some good reward. Even Matt Gallagher’s try that was disallowed, it came off turning them, and I think last week (at Glasgow) was one for the forwards in terms of finishing it off but I thought they were some really good performances from our backline.

“The most pleasing was the combination between the forwards and backs, you know, even the one from Damian that was disallowed. Some fantastic play.

“We’ve got varying options which the team has been working on and it’s a really good performance. You’ve got to be happy with 50 points but it’s not so much the 50, it’s the way that we got them and really happy with that.”