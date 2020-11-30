John Andrew grabs hat-trick of tries as Ulster leapfrog Leinster

Seven-try win at Edinburgh makes it eight wins from eight
John Andrew grabs hat-trick of tries as Ulster leapfrog Leinster

Ulster's John Andrew, second left, celebrates with team-mates after scoring his third try against Edinburgh in the PRO14. Picture: Paul Devlin/Sportsfile

Mon, 30 Nov, 2020 - 22:53
Orla Bannon

Hooker John Andrew scored three tries as Ulster made it eight wins from eight to move to the top of their PRO14 conference table.

This was another one-sided PRO14 game and another comfortable win for Ulster with seven tries a timely confidence boost ahead of back-to-back Champions Cup games.

For the sixth time in eight games in the competition this season, Ulster picked up a bonus point, this time wrapping it up after 59 minutes to move above champions Leinster into top spot by two points, having played one game more.

Edinburgh won two of their last three games but the chasm between the Irish provinces and the rest was once again laid bare at Murrayfield as Ulster romped to victory.

The tone was set after two minutes when Stewart Moore was put through by John Cooney to score under the posts.

John Andrew spun off a rolling maul for the second before Cooney spotted a gap and darted over for the third after 19 minutes.

Scottish Under-20 international Jack Blain scored tries either side of the interval.

His first left Edinburgh trailing 19-7 at the break and then he reduced the deficit to 19-14, but Ulster were ready to step it up a gear.

Jordi Murphy clinched the all-important fourth try, bundling over from an Ulster maul, with Mata sin-binned for the home side, and Ulster grew even stronger in the fourth quarter.

A brilliant off-load from Ian Madigan released Sam Carter and his rampaging run set up Cooney for his second try of the night to put Ulster 33-14 ahead.

Ulster’s set-piece dominated all evening and hooker John Andrew grabbed his second of the game off another maul after 78 minutes.

The conversion attempt from Bill Johnston was wide, but Andrew wasn’t finished yet and he grabbed his hat-trick in stoppage time.

Scorers – Edinburgh: Try – Blain 2, Cons: Chamberlain 2; Ulster: Tries – Moore, Andrew 3, Cooney 2, Murphy; Cons: Cooney 4

Edinburgh: J Blain; E Sau, J Johnstone, C Dean, J Farndale; N Chamberlain, H Pyrgos; P Schoeman, D Cherry, L Atalifo; A Ferreira, A Davidson; M Bradbury, L Crosbie, A Miller

Replacements: M Willemse, S Grahamslaw, D Gamble, J Hodgson, V Mata, C Boyle, C Shiel, A Coombes

Ulster: M Lowry; M Faddes, J Hume, S Moore, R Lyttle; I Madigan, J Cooney; A Warwick, J Andrew, M Moore; A O’Connor, S Carter; S Reidy, J Murphy, M Coetzee

Replacements: Roberts, K McCall, G Milasinovich, D O’Connor, D McCann, D Shanahan, B Johnston, A Sexton

More in this section

Ireland Rugby Media Access Ireland players who move abroad will remain frozen out of national team, David Nucifora warns
Munster v London Irish - Keary's Renault Pre-season Friendly The name game: Musgrave Park has title reinstated
London Irish v Leicester Tigers - Gallagher Premiership - Brentford Community Stadium Declan Kidney celebrates London Irish's return home after 20 years with a win 
Munster v Zebre - Guinness PRO14

Munster score eight tries to crush Michael Bradley’s depleted Zebre

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up