Andy Farrell will be given time to rectify Ireland's woes after ‘average’ season

Andy Farrell will not be judged on his performance as Ireland head coach until the end of the 2021 Guinness Six Nations, David Nucifora said, despite a disappointing first year at the helm in terms of results.

The IRFU performance director was speaking the day after another experimental Ireland side limped over the line against Autumn Nations Cup minnows Georgia in Dublin, the 23-10 victory coming despite a second-half performance described by a frustrated Farrell as “not good enough”.

Nucifora said the Ireland performance “was disappointing, it wasn’t up to speed” and added that the third-place finish in the 2020 Six Nations was an “average return for us”.

The Australian backed Farrell’s decision to select 41 different players in the eight games since he succeeded Joe Schmidt a year ago, describing it as a unique opportunity to assess new players given there was no summer tour and the November competition had no impact on World Cup seeding. He also said the time was appropriate for Farrell’s new coaching team to bed in and work with the Ireland squad for an extended period.

Yet after three defeats in eight Tests and some stuttering performances, Farrell was reminded that winning “what’s in front of you” was also necessary.

“Even though the performance yesterday was below par, we still have a lot of confidence that this team will turn it around next week (against Scotland),” Nucifora said.

And for us, more importantly, it’s longer term, looking at the Six Nations, and I think by the time we get to the end of the ’21 Six Nations we’ll have a far better understanding of where we are going forward.”

In a marked change from laying out an acceptable finish for Ireland in each of Joe Schmidt’s Six Nations campaign, there was no slack given to Farrell for 2021. His predecessor himself said in 2014 and ’15 that a top-two finish would represent success, downgraded to a top-half finish in the injury-hit post-World Cup 2016 campaign.

As for the upcoming Six Nations, Nucifora said: “I mean, we’re going to try to win the thing, trying to win all of our games, that’s obviously our ambition, as we do every year.

“We’ve had some really successful years and we’ll go into next year’s Six Nations with exactly that same ambition, to go out there and try to win the competition.”

Asked if there was a bottom line that would represent success or progress for Farrell’s Ireland, he replied: “Well you want to win it. That’s what you want to do.

“You don’t go in to come second or third each year, you go in there to try to win the competition. That’s what we set out to do every year. Obviously we look at the performances involved in trying to achieve that. And that’s what things will be judged on.”

As for Farrell and his coaching team’s positions, Nucifora said they were not in question, despite recent criticisms from media pundits and former players such as Shane Horgan. They were, the performance director said, the right men to lead Ireland.

“Yeah, absolutely. They’re an experienced coaching team. They’ve been in or around international rugby between them now for many years, either with Ireland or with England or with the Lions. So we’ve got an abundance of experience here and if you look around at many other international teams, the years of experience the guys have would stack up against any other coaching group.

“Once they get some stability and continuity going with the team, then obviously we’ll start to see progress.”