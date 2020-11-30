The name game: Musgrave Park has title reinstated

Munster Rugby and Independent News & Media have mutually agreed to end their naming rights sponsorship agreement at Musgrave Park.

A Munster Rugby statement this afternoon confirmed that: "the province’s Cork stadium will no longer be referred to as Irish Independent Park and will return to its former name of Musgrave Park with immediate effect.

Munster Rugby Head of Commercial and Marketing, Dave Kavanagh thanked INM for their 'support and commitment over the last number of years in what has been a very successful partnership and naming rights sponsorship for the province.'

Former Munster player Duncan Williams tweeted: 'Glad to hear this. Always has been and always will be Musgrave park to me.'