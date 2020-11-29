Declan Kidney celebrates London Irish's return home after 20 years with a win 

London Irish director of rugby Declan Kidney was full of praise for the club’s new home after seeing his team win their first fixture there with a 22-9 success over a disappointing Leicester side.

After 20 years based in Reading, Irish moved back to their heartland of south-west London to take up residence at the Brentford Community Stadium, which they share with Brentford F.C.

Kidney said after the Gallagher Premiership success: “It was a massive occasion and to win after all the effort that has gone on behind the scenes was icing on the cake.

“It’s a magnificent club stadium where the supporters are very close to the pitch and we look forward to a crowd coming in next Sunday against Sale.

“But it’s important that we give them something on the field to shout about so they get behind us.”

Outside half Paddy Jackson was London Irish’s hero by converting Curtis Rona’s try and adding five penalties for a match tally of 17 points.

Disjointed Leicester could only manage three penalties, two from Argentinian Joaquin Diaz Bonilla and one from Zack Henry.

Kidney continued: “Paddy missed a couple out there but he doesn’t get carried away whether he succeeds or fails with his kicks, so we are very lucky to have him.

“We were a whole lot better than we were at Worcester last week but we had a rough period in the third quarter. We let them back into it as we compounded error after error, which put us under pressure.

“Our scrum also struggled during that period so we will have to look at that area.”