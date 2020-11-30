Matt Gallagher looking forward to hearing Thomond Park roar

Former Saracens full-back Matt Gallagher can’t wait for crowds to return to Thomond Park as he prepares for another Monday night of rugby in an empty stadium.

The 24-year said he has settled in well in Limerick since a summer move from London and he returns to full-back for this evening’s clash with Zebre, having scored his only two tries for Munster from that position against Dragons.

“It is always a little bit different running out at the empty stadium. The boys on the sideline have been doing their best job to try and get some sort of atmosphere there but it is nothing compared to a packed Thomond Park.

"Hopefully in the near future we will be able to get some fans back in. We know how passionate Munster is and the fans of Munster, so we can't wait for them to come back and show them the performances we can put in for them. It has been tough enough (moving to Limerick in lockdown) but I have been to Limerick a few times before. My granny lives here. The boys have been so welcoming, helping me out to settle in.”

Six wins from six make this the best ever start to the league for Munster and Gallagher said they are to determined to keep this winning run up, especially with the Heineken Champions Cup quickly coming down the tracks and he’s keen to hold on to a starting place in a backline which now sees Shane Daly as full international.

My preference would probably be full-back, but I made my debut here on the wing, I made my debut at Saracens on the wing, but whatever is best for the team I will step up and play there.

Johann van Graan has made eight changes to the side which won in Glasgow on Monday night, with South African Chris Cloete recovering from a neck injury to make his second start of the season.

He comes into a back row completed by Jack O’Donoghue and Gavin Coombes, fresh from his successive man-of-the-match awards.

The conveyor belt which produced the likes of O’Donoghue and Coombes continues with five academy players in the squad, with Kerry native Jack Daly, a product of Castleisland RFC, set to make his debut off the bench in the back row, while [ul=https://www.irishexaminer.com/sport/rugby/arid-40104167.html]Sean French[/url], who came through Pres and Cork Con, set to do likewise in the three-quarters. Nick McCarthy, after chalking up just 39 minutes in four appearances off the bench, makes his first start of the season and will partner JJ Hanarahan at half-back.

MUNSTER: M Gallagher; C Nash, D Goggin, D de Allende, D Sweetnam; JJ Hanrahan, N McCarthy; J Wycherley, R Marshall, S Archer; F Wycherley, B Holland; J O’Donoghue, C Cloete, G Coombes.

Replacements: D Barron, L O’Connor, K Knox, T Ahern, J Daly, C Casey, B Healy, S French.