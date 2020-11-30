CJ Stander: Special things will happen when we this Ireland side clicks

CJ Stander was quick to dismiss the idea that Ireland’s confidence has been dented by an Autumn Test window which has only served to throw up more questions than answers for Andy Farrell and his squad.

After Ireland laboured to a two-try 23-10 defeat of Georgia on Sunday, Ireland head coach Farrell admitted his team were “not good enough” and lacked the “courage of our own conviction.”

The disjointed display came hot on the heels of another thoroughly disheartening defeat to England, but Munster back row Stander says the squad won’t let confidence levels take a dip as they prepare to host Scotland in their final Autumn Nations Cup outing on Saturday.

“When you come back from a game like England, confidence is always going to be low for the first few days, but I think that's where we made a step up (last week); we got back and started training, everyone knew the next job, and confidence got back to normal levels quite quick, and that's a great sight to see, because with games like that it can drag along,” said Stander.

"Look, tonight we got a win, but a few things didn't go our way. We know that to be the best we need to learn from the pitch, you could see lads were disappointed, but we have a short turnaround now against a Scotland side who are really ready to go, confidence will not be a problem.”

Stander hasn’t been immune to the squad’s recent struggles. He was unusually ineffective when named at blindside flanker for the 24-12 loss at Twickenham, and on Sunday he had another difficult outing against a Georgia side ranked 12th in the world. Restored to the number eight shirt Stander had a busy afternoon, and was comfortably Ireland’s top carrier with 24 carries to his name on the post-match stat sheet.

The fact that he only made a total of 61 metres signals just how difficult Ireland found it to break through the Georgia defence.

“Yeah I think first half, look, a few things didn't go our way. Second half we were stop-start,” Stander continued.

“We probably just didn't follow through with the calls we made on the pitch, so that just comes down to belief in ourselves and belief in the squad. We didn't see the space, and I think the conviction in the carry a few times let us down.

But we got the win. It's probably not the best one, but it's one to work on for sure.

Farrell will spend the week wondering why his team looked so blunt against opponents who were ripped apart by their Six Nations peers.

Georgia had shipped a total of 58 points in their previous two outings against England and Wales, and Giorgi Kveseladze’s stunning first-half try in Dublin was the Lelos’ first points of their Autumn Nations Cup campaign.

“One thing I've learned for years is you can't go from looking at other games and scores, rugby is a different game with lots of things going on, you can't work on scores,” Stander said.

“We saw last week against England, we were off, but I don't think the squad is too far off.

We've had a few chances for lads here and there, and it's great to have that depth, so when things come together, special things are going to happen.