Autumn Nations Cup permutations: What is at stake for Ireland against Georgia?

Sunday’s game against Georgia is not the end of the Autumn Nations Cup
Autumn Nations Cup permutations: What is at stake for Ireland against Georgia?

The Ireland and team after the Autumn Nations Cup defeat against England. Despite the loss, Ireland can still reach the final of the competition. Picture: Matt Impey/Sportsfile

Fri, 27 Nov, 2020 - 18:05
Simon Lewis

Sunday’s game against Georgia is not the end of the Autumn Nations Cup, there is still a chance Ireland could end the year with some silverware.

While this weekend marks the end of the pool phase, next Saturday will the eight-nation tournament conclude with a round of play-offs for final positions.

For Ireland to reach the final they need to overtake England and finish top of Group A.

That will require Wales beating England at Parc Y Scarlets Saturday afternoon followed by an Irish bonus-point victory over Georgia and the overhaul of a 39-point differential with England with one game remaining.

With France looking likely to top Group B with a win over Italy on Saturday, and Scotland taking second without playing their cancelled game v Fiji, the most likely line-up is England v France final, Ireland facing Scotland for third place, and Wales playing Italy for fifth.

