Autumn Nations Cup permutations: What is at stake for Ireland against Georgia?

Sunday’s game against Georgia is not the end of the Autumn Nations Cup, there is still a chance Ireland could end the year with some silverware.

While this weekend marks the end of the pool phase, next Saturday will the eight-nation tournament conclude with a round of play-offs for final positions.

For Ireland to reach the final they need to overtake England and finish top of Group A.

That will require Wales beating England at Parc Y Scarlets Saturday afternoon followed by an Irish bonus-point victory over Georgia and the overhaul of a 39-point differential with England with one game remaining.

With France looking likely to top Group B with a win over Italy on Saturday, and Scotland taking second without playing their cancelled game v Fiji, the most likely line-up is England v France final, Ireland facing Scotland for third place, and Wales playing Italy for fifth.