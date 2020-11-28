Irish international Caplice turns to Twitter to source work

Ireland international Anna Caplice has turned to Twitter in a bid to source employment amid the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Caplice, who plays her club rugby with London-based Harlequins, asked people to get in touch by direct message if they could help her secure work across a number of fields, including teaching and rugby coaching.

Caplice outlined that she had been reluctant to post about her situation on Twitter, but the Mallow native has received a huge response to her request.

“I really didn’t want to have to do this but, I need work,” Caplice wrote. “Part time preferably. Remote or London based.

“Me: Qualified linguist and teacher, experienced in both primary and secondary. Experienced rugby coach. Also experienced in tourism and travel industry.

“Please DM. Thank you.”

England’s current national lockdown will end on December 2, when a new series of tiered restrictions will be enforced. London will move to the second highest tier, Tier 2, in which working from home is encouraged.

Shops, cinemas and restaurants are all allowed open in a Covid-secure manner, while schools, colleges and universities will also be open. Up to 2,000 spectators or 50% capacity, whichever is less, will be allowed to attend outdoor professional sporting events.

Former Munster star Caplice joined Harlequins in the summer of 2019 after a four-year spell with fellow London club Richmond, and has also spent time in Japan. Caplice made her Ireland debut in 2016 and has since become a key player for Adam Griggs’ side, with 14 international caps.

Harlequins Women are currently top of the Allianz Premier 15s table having won five from five in the current campaign. Caplice is back in the Harlequins squad for the first time this season for Saturday's game against Gloucester-Hartpury, having been named on the bench.