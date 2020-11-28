Irish international Caplice turns to Twitter to source work

Anna Caplice, who plays her club rugby with London-based Harlequins, asked people to get in touch by direct message if they could help her secure work across a number of fields, including teaching and rugby coaching
Irish international Caplice turns to Twitter to source work

Ireland international Anna Caplice has turned to Twitter in a bid to source employment amid the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Sat, 28 Nov, 2020 - 11:01
Ciaran Kennedy

Ireland international Anna Caplice has turned to Twitter in a bid to source employment amid the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic. 

Caplice, who plays her club rugby with London-based Harlequins, asked people to get in touch by direct message if they could help her secure work across a number of fields, including teaching and rugby coaching. 

Caplice outlined that she had been reluctant to post about her situation on Twitter, but the Mallow native has received a huge response to her request.

“I really didn’t want to have to do this but, I need work,” Caplice wrote. “Part time preferably. Remote or London based.

“Me: Qualified linguist and teacher, experienced in both primary and secondary. Experienced rugby coach. Also experienced in tourism and travel industry.

“Please DM. Thank you.”

England’s current national lockdown will end on December 2, when a new series of tiered restrictions will be enforced. London will move to the second highest tier, Tier 2, in which working from home is encouraged.

Shops, cinemas and restaurants are all allowed open in a Covid-secure manner, while schools, colleges and universities will also be open. Up to 2,000 spectators or 50% capacity, whichever is less, will be allowed to attend outdoor professional sporting events.

Former Munster star Caplice joined Harlequins in the summer of 2019 after a four-year spell with fellow London club Richmond, and has also spent time in Japan. Caplice made her Ireland debut in 2016 and has since become a key player for Adam Griggs’ side, with 14 international caps.  

Harlequins Women are currently top of the Allianz Premier 15s table having won five from five in the current campaign. Caplice is back in the Harlequins squad for the first time this season for Saturday's game against Gloucester-Hartpury, having been named on the bench.

Read More

Keith Earls: Patience the name of the game for the man who has seen it all before

More in this section

England v Ireland - Autumn Nations Cup Autumn Nations Cup permutations: What is at stake for Ireland against Georgia?
Tadhg Beirne and James Ryan 26/11/2020 Georgia provide learning opportunities for Ireland to ease growing pains 
Andy Farrell 25/11/2020 Andy Farrell's fix-ups: Extra muscle can't come at cost of cool heads
A general view of the Sportsground 27/3/2019

Covid case causes Ospreys to postpone trip to Galway to face Connacht

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up