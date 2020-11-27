Covid case causes Ospreys to postpone trip to Galway to face Connacht

Tomorrow's PRO14 clash between Connacht and Ospreys has been postponed.

The game was due to take place in Galway, however, an Ospreys player has returned a positive case of Covid-19 and others identified as close contacts are now isolating.

"Having considered all the available evidence, the PRO14 Rugby Medical Advisory Group has deemed that this fixture cannot go ahead," a statement from the league said.

Benetton Rugby, who played against Ospreys on Sunday, carried out routine squad testing this week and returned negative results all round.

PRO14 Rugby will examine potential dates in early 2021 to reschedule the game.

Paul Boyle had been set to skipper the province for the first time in the clash.

It is the second game this weekend involving a Welsh side to fall victim to coronavirus as Leinster's trip to Scarlets has also been postponed.