Referees confirmed for opening Heineken Champions Cup games

Wayne Barnes is in the middle in Paris as Connacht travel to Racing
Referee Pascal Gauzere during the Nations Cup clash between England and Ireland last weekend. Picture: INPHO/Billy Stickland

Fri, 27 Nov, 2020 - 11:24
Joel Slattery

France's Pascal Gauzere will referee Munster's Heineken Champions Cup opener against Harlequins next month, European rugby officials have announced.

The French whistler, who officiated Ireland's loss to England last weekend, will take charge of the December 13 clash at Thomond Park which will see former Munster forward Jerry Flannery return in his coaching role with the English side.

England's Matthew Carley is in charge of the province's clash against Clermont at Stade Marcel-Michelin the following Saturday.

Before that Carley will see another Irish side, Ulster, in their opening round tie with Toulouse.

Another Englishman, Wayne Barnes is in the middle in Paris as Connacht travel to Racing while his compatriot Karl Dickson will also see over an Irish side in France as he takes charge of Leinster's trip to Montpellier 

France’s Mathieu Raynal will be in charge when Exeter Chiefs begin their Heineken Champions Cup defence against Glasgow Warriors at Sandy Park next month.

Meanwhile, Ireland's Andrew Brace will be in charge when the two most recent Challenge Cup winners, Bristol Bears and ASM Clermont Auvergne, kick off their Champions Cup campaigns. Frank Murphy takes charge of Toulon's clash with Sale.

In the second round of games the following week, Murphy will be in charge of Harlequins clash with Racing, while Brace is in the middle for the mouth-watering tie between Toulouse and Exeter. 

