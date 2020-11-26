Leinster's clash with Scarlets set to be called off as Welsh side suffer Covid outbreak

Leo Cullen’s men are scheduled to travel to Llanelli for a meeting on Sunday.
A general view of Parc y Scarlets. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Hiscott

Thu, 26 Nov, 2020 - 17:22
Alex Bywater

Leinster's Guinness PRO14 clash with the Scarlets this weekend is set to be cancelled after three players from the Welsh side tested positive for Covid-19.

Leo Cullen’s men – the defending PRO14 champions and with a perfect record so far this season – are scheduled to travel to Llanelli for a meeting on Sunday.

But it is understood that game now won’t go ahead due to an outbreak of coronavirus within the Scarlets’ squad.

The fact the PRO14 clash at Parc y Scarlets won't happen will not impact the Autumn Nations Cup clash between Wales and England which takes place at the same venue on Saturday.

Confirmation of the cancellation is expected to come from the PRO14 shortly.

