James Ryan: Ireland enjoying Autumn Nations Cup opportunities

Ireland may appear to be heading into a no-win weekend with a Tier-Two nation coming to Dublin on Sunday but James Ryan has insisted there is plenty of incentive to put in a big performance against Georgia.

As welcome as the Georgians will be made to feel at Aviva Stadium for this Autumn Nations Cup pool game, there will be little to be gained from what should ultimately be a routine Ireland victory against a side that has failed to score a single point against either of their previous opponents in this competition.

Losing 40-0 at Twickenham and 18-0 in Llanelli, as the Eastern Europeans have done over the past two weekends to England and Wales respectively does not augur well for ‘The Lelos’ against a team returning home to make amends for their own woes on English soil.

The frustrations of battering fruitlessly against a white brick wall last Saturday, of squandering all but one of the try-scoring opportunities that were created in an 18-7 defeat, will need to be released. It may not need the level of performance head coach Andy Farrell is trying to eke out of a side to compete consistently at the same level as Test rugby’s biggest beasts but as far as Ryan is concerned, it is a game like this weekend’s that will help Ireland reach their destination.

The second row will be hurting more than most, one would imagine, following last Saturday’s performance given the failure of his lineout unit to capitalise on the possession Ireland enjoyed and the territory occupied.

Yet while asked to analyse the defeat and set-piece malfunction yesterday as he once again assumed the role of captain in the likely absence of regular skipper Johnny Sexton, the second row was determined to move on from Twickenham and keep his focus fixed straight ahead.

“Putting into place some of the things that we need to be better at and some of the things we’ve learned from the weekend is what would constitute a good result for us,” Ryan said.

“There’s probably a few guys who are going to get an opportunity as well.

I think we’re actually looking forward to it. We trained today with loads of energy, loads of positivity. We’ve two more weeks now to finish on a real high note before we go off to our own provinces so we’re just enjoying our time with each other, we’re enjoying playing for Ireland and it’s another opportunity for us this week to put in a result that we can be really happy with.”

Ireland’s obvious inferiority to England last Saturday comes with the considerable caveat that the side sent out by Farrell was considerably less experienced and less familiar with one another as a battle-hardened English team with plenty of collective miles on the clock and a long way ahead of the Irish in terms of development and cohesion.

As a late entrant to a similarly-evolved side under Joe Schmidt, with Farrell as defence coach, just two years ago, Ryan, still only 24, knows what it takes to reach such heights as the current Six Nations champions and 2019 World Cup runners-up but also understands that Farrell’s appointment and the recruitment of his own coaching staff is bound to have some wrinkles just a year into their tenure.

The attention to detail that stood out a mile under Schmidt had not disappeared, he said, but a major wrinkle on Saturday came at the breakdown and Ryan acknowledged it was an area for improvement.

“Yeah definitely, it’s something we’re putting an emphasis on, especially around the ruck — an area that’s been traditionally, for us, a very strong aspect of our game.

“I thought it was really strong against Wales and it probably wasn’t where it needed to be against England. So we’re looking at that and what I was saying one thing is being urgent, getting there early and seeing threats. Another thing is dropping our height in the carry at times, especially when we’re close to our line. It makes the barrels’ job much easier.

“And in terms of the set-piece — I don’t think things have slipped. It’s kind of a combination of things whether we need to simplify the menu at times or whether we need a bit more variety so there’s a couple of things but certainly in terms of the detail — that was spot on all week and it’s not something that we would say is wrong.

“I thought that game gave us an understanding of where we’re at in terms of our ruck and our set-piece.”