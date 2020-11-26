No glamour in Georgia? For Ireland's supporting cast, this is Broadway

Georgia at an empty Aviva Stadium at the back end of November won’t be everyone’s cup of tea but it is the sort of occasion that pushed Finlay Bealham that bit harder as he rehabbed an ankle injury during the first lockdown.

The Connacht prop has featured off the bench against Wales and England the last two weeks but the visit of a nation still labouring under the unedifying ‘Tier Two’ tag was always likely to be the type of fixture where greater chunks of game time could be banked.

Eleven of Bealham’s 13 caps to date have come off the bench.

“Yeah, like a lot of people, I guess, in the lockdown you get to sit back and look at a lot of things and plan things out for when things kind of get back to normal. Playing for Ireland again in that November series was a huge goal of mine and every time I went out for a run or to do a weights session, or whatever it was, I had that in the back of my mind.”

Games like this weekend’s are labelled ‘no win’ for good reason. Cruise and it’s expected. Dismissed. Struggle but win and it’s picked apart like a scab. Lose and it is a disaster. Ireland have managed all three across recent times, the defeat coming against Japan at last year’s World Cup.

Mostly, though, these games are a stroll.

The average winning margin against the Georgias and Japans of this world across the last 10 seasons has been 28.5 points. The last time the Eastern Europeans came to Dublin was in 2014 and they lost 49-7.

They have conceded more than 100 points to Scotland, England, and Wales in recent weeks and scored just seven. Games against Europe’s best sides are rare as hen’s teeth for Milton Haig’s outfit, so a third in as many weeks doesn’t bode well after being nilled in the last two.

The value to Ireland will be in the air it allows the likes of Bealham and Stuart McCloskey to breathe. The Ulster centre has earned just three caps despite making his debut almost five years ago, against England. Try telling the 28-year old centre that this is a game of no consequence.

“I’ve been very impatient probably for the last five-odd years,” he explained yesterday. “I’ve been in this position for a while. If I do get an opportunity hopefully I will take it, move forward, grasp it with both hands. The usual thing. If I have a good game I can hopefully put some pressure on the other guys there.”

McCloskey is operating in a department that is particularly well stocked but this is an Ireland squad that is in some state of flux right now in terms of both personnel and style, and the hope is that the Autumn Nations Cup can accelerate the group through this painful transition phase.

The state of uncertainty can be seen in the fact that so few positions are nailed down and Tadhg Beirne is probably a decent example of a player who has built up a solid body of work but has still to solidify his place in the XV.

The Munster forward started both of the delayed Six Nations fixtures, against Italy and France, but only one more of his 16 appearances for Ireland have come against top-tier sides in a competitive fixture and he came off the bench the last two weekends.

“After France it was very much (the coaches) wanting to look at different combinations and give lads opportunities. I wasn’t told I played poorly or anything. It was just, ‘we’re going to give Quinn a go’ and Quinn played really well the last two games. He’s done enough to keep his position.

“It’s a bit of both (this week), giving lads opportunities and also a little bit of rewarding people as well. If I get the nod this week, I’ll definitely have another opportunity to put my hand up again and continue to give Faz headaches in those areas.”

For some, this is a game where it is all to play for.