Boost for Munster as Chris Cloete and Liam Coombes back from injury

Munster will welcome Chris Cloete and Liam Coombes back from injury to boost Johann van Graan’s selection options ahead of Monday night’s Guinness PRO14 home game with Zebre.

The province, which leads Conference B by 11 points with a game in hand over Scarlets, will hope to extend their unbeaten start to the season to seven wins as they take on Conference A’s bottom club.

Munster issued a positive squad update Wednesday night with news that flanker Cloete has recovered from a neck issue sustained in training in late October, forcing him out of this month's victories over Dragons, Ospreys, and Glasgow Warriors.

Winger Coombes picked up a minor hamstring in training two weeks ago but both players are set to return to full team training this week with the expectation that they will be available for selection to face Zebre.

Head coach van Graan, who will continue to be without his Irish international contingent for this final PRO14 match in the autumn Test window, will have been relieved that there were no new injury concerns from last Monday’s bonus-point away win over the Warriors at Scotstoun.

The South African is however without eight players due to longer-term injury issues. Loosehead props Dave Kilcoyne (ankle) and Jeremy Loughman (shoulder), hooker Niall Scannell (neck), second-row RG Snyman (knee), and back-rower John Hodnett (Achilles) are the missing forwards. Scrum-half Neil Cronin (ankle), fly-half Joey Carbery (ankle), and centre Alex McHenry (thumb) are the backs still unavailable for selection.

Munster’s next game after Zebre visit Thomond Park on Monday is the Heineken Champions Cup opening-round home pool clash with Harlequins on December 13.