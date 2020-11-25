Twickenham loss not prompting selection rethink for Georgia tie

Wholesale change does not appear to be on the cards when Ireland face Georgia in their third Autumn Nations Cup tie this Sunday.

Andy Farrell's side for the tournament opener against Wales bore seven changes from the XV that went down to France in their final Six Nations fixture and the teamsheet revealed five further alterations when it was presented at Twickenham last week.

Assistant coach Simon Easterby has said that there will be a mixture of experience and inexperience in the side that faces the Eastern Europeans but that the selection policy for this game against a weaker opponent will not be re-examined as a result of the loss to England.

Ireland struggled in a number of areas during that 18-7 reversal, an obvious one being the lineout where James Ryan is still in his early days as the caller and Ronan Kelleher was starting for his country for only the second time.

More time on the park for that duo would be an understandable approach to such setbacks but Easterby insisted such thinking is not holding court and that the coaching staff is sticking to the plans they put in place for this fixture weeks ago.

“There’s the chance this weekend to alter things slightly and shift things around a little bit in terms of some personnel, but not a huge amount because we want these guys to know what it takes to go out and win test matches.”

That approach is reflected in the decision to add just Eric O'Sullivan to the wider squad this week. The in-form Ulster prop has been drafted in after Ed Byrne reported a calf strain and could yet make a debut at the weekend.

Ireland have given starts to 20 of their original 34-man panel while 29 have played some part this last two weeks. the intention is to reward players who have spent most of their time training as opposed to playing rather than draft in others from the provinces.

One man who Ireland fans would dearly love to see back in green soon is Dan Leavy, who has played five times for Leinster since returning from a horrific knee injury and 18-month rehab, and whose presence has been sorely missed in the Ireland back row.

“I’m just trying to get fit, trying to get sharp, making sure I’m available," he explained yesterday. "The more exposure I get, the more game time, the longer I’m fit and building up that durability and fitness, the more it will stand to be. I’m not really looking too far ahead because you can kind of get lost with everything.”