Stuart Lancaster: Painful period of transition will serve Ireland well

Stuart Lancaster knows a team in transition when he sees one.

Now Leinster senior coach, he understood that change was the way forward when he took over an England squad whose 2011 World Cup campaign was capped with a quarter-final defeat to France and Manu Tuilagi’s leap off a ferry in Auckland Harbour.

Fifteen of that squad had already turned 30. Only six of the side that started the last-eight loss to the French were still in possession of their jerseys by the time England played next, against Scotland in Murrayfield. In what was Lancaster’s first game in charge, seven others were awarded debuts as they edged a three-point game.

“I effectively did it in one go, so it felt like my team from the start,” he said yesterday.

These things usually take a lot longer, especially at international level. Andy Farrell, his lieutenant back in the England days, has already promoted eight players to the Test ranks since succeeding Joe Schmidt 12 months ago. That’s not the same breakneck speed at which Lancaster worked back in the day, but it is significant in such a small span of time.

What hasn’t changed appreciably is the team’s pattern of play, or the results. Farrell’s Ireland continues to lose to the best while seeing off the rest. Beating an all-at-sea Wales in Dublin and then losing to a perfunctory but well-oiled England machine in London this last two weeks only emphasises that.

Lancaster watched that latter Autumn Nations Cup tie and saw a visiting side that never really managed to find any cohesion.

The concession of two Jonny May tries early on set the tone for a defeat that was far more comprehensive and troubling than the 18-7 scoreline suggested. It got the Leinster coach to thinking about how this Ireland side has lost the likes of Devin Toner, Rory Best, and Rob Kearney to Father Time in the last year or so. That’s 290 international caps, no little skill, and an inestimable amount of nous and leadership stripped from the collective. Then you add on the injury absentees.

“I look around our [Leinster] gym at the moment, and I’m seeing Jordan Larmour and Garry Ringrose,” said Lancaster.

“Robbie Henshaw was in the other day, Dan Leavy has just got back, Jack Conan was in there. Tadhg Furlong is in there, Johnny [Sexton] didn’t play.

“So there’s some pretty good Leinster players alone not playing, and also probably bearing in mind in terms of international experience ... when I started coaching England in 2012, I think we had 220 caps in the starting 15 that played against Scotland, seven new caps.

We went through a period of transition in one go, and it’s pretty much the same group of players, albeit some lads have come in in 2014 and 2015. They’ve now made it an England team with 800 caps.”

Ireland have experienced some flux off the park, too. Farrell is just a year into the role of head coach, Simon Easterby has switched hats, while Mike Catt and John Fogarty have both been parachuted into a coaching staff that looks very different to the one that operated under Joe Schmidt.

All of this is offered as food for thought by Leinster’s much-respected Englishman. Boil it all down, and Lancaster’s take is that Ireland are on the right track and that this painful transition will stand to the team down the line. Maybe as soon as next spring’s Six Nations, he suggested.

If defeats truly are more educational than wins, then Ireland’s graduation has certainly moved much closer with last Saturday’s loss to England when the side’s performance was again compromised by basic errors, troubled setpieces, and a one-dimensional attack that played into the hosts’ hands.

As Lancaster put it, it’s called Test rugby for a reason, and the inexperienced Leinster half-back pairing of Ross Byrne and Jamison Gibson-Park, for example, were asked uncomfortable questions by a physical England side that allowed them little front-foot ball.

For James Ryan, it was an equally difficult experience. Captain of his country from the off for the first time, he was outshone by Maro Itoje again, gave away an unusual amount of penalties, and played a lead role in a lineout that all but disintegrated.

Lancaster has no doubt but that the reaction will be a positive one.

“James will be wanting to get his own game right and if he has the responsibility for running the lineout, and I don’t know what they are going to do between James and Iain Henderson, if Henderson comes in and runs the lineout that might be different,” he said.

“But he’ll be fine. He’ll be very reflective, but he’ll move on very quickly and he’ll be rolling his sleeves up. If he’s got captaincy this weekend, he’ll want to do a great job, both on the field in terms of the lineout and who’s running it, and in terms of the message he wants to give.”