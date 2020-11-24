Nowhere to hide: Cork fan Simon Zebo can't escape Premier pain in Paris

Simon Zebo is like every Cork man this week - down in the dumps and avoiding his Tipperary neighbours as much as possible.

But Racing 92 colleague Donnacha Ryan wasn’t letting the Tipp footballers' magical Munster final victory pass that lightly.

Ryan, a Nenagh Éire Óg clubman, reported for training in his finest retro blue and gold kit for a photo that Blackrock-native Zebo shared on Twitter.

Both have strong GAA links, with Ryan previously revealing how he first got into rugby to bulk up in order to make the Tipp minor hurling team, while Zebo was an underage star for Blackrock who has credited hurling with toughening him up.

Donnacha Ryan and Simon Zebo at Thomond Park. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

The pair are currently preparing for the visit of Bayonne to the Paris La Défense Arena, with Racing sixth after eight games of the Top 14 season.