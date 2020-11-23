Andy Farrell looks on the bright side despite Ireland's Twickenham setback

Rarely can a Twickenham defeat have initiated such positivity in an Ireland dressing room as that which emanated from it on Saturday.

That will have come as a surprise to those who watched from afar and experienced a keen sense of deja vu from February, when England scored two early tries on the back of a series of Irish errors, then saw the visitors toil helplessly and unsuccessfully to negotiate an unrelenting white brick wall until it was all over bar the shouting.

Something must have changed within an Ireland camp that seemed so disconsolate following its 24-12 Six Nations reverse nine months ago to the encouragement taken from Saturday’s 18-7 score and 11-point deficit, a fourth successive defeat to Eddie Jones’ men.

TV viewers who missed the game but caught head coach Andy Farrell’s post-match interview may have been forgiven for wondering had Ireland actually won the game, such was his ebullience. There was more of the same when he was later asked to explain why he will go into next year’s Six Nations meeting with England, in Dublin on March 20, just 118 days hence, with confidence that the losing streak can be halted.

“From the experiences that the lads are gaining,” Farrell replied.

“Some lads starting for the first time at Twickenham against a side that’s playing so well like England. It’s priceless. Even the lads that would be disappointed in their performance tonight, that’s priceless as well.

“Look, we won the second half. You could say if they gain the first score with the penalty kick it’s going to be a tough old afternoon in that second half, but how we kept going, battled strong, how individuals were growing in their own international game... I thought this experience was priceless tonight.”

Farrell is right to be encouraged in many ways. He sent an experimental side conceding 292 caps in experience to last year’s World Cup finalists into their backyard and avoided the sort of shellacking their more senior compatriots were demolished by in August 2019 on a record 57-15 defeat at the same stadium.

They dominated possession, gained more metres, made more offloads than the home side, and once again created plenty of try-scoring chances other than the actual try scored by replacement Jacob Stockdale in the 73rd minute that averted the horror of being blanked by England.

Ireland did start brightly, Ross Byrne kicking into space behind England’s defensive line to apply pressure, and they did finish with spirit, Chris Farrell held up over the line before Stockdale’s late try, which again was the product of inventive kicking, a neat little dink through the line from Billy Burns which brought the best out of his Ulster team-mate to finish off a great change of direction.

And yet. The majority of those chances came to nothing, and sometimes worse. Poor lineout execution came back to bite Ireland as in Paris on October 31, when the Six Nations title was lost as three attacking throws inside France’s 22 failed to deliver. It was a similar story on Saturday as the Irish lineout unit malfunctioned repeatedly, in part down to the mastery of England’s aerial defence and its number one protagonist Maro Itoje.

No more were Ireland made to pay than on 20 minutes when a five-metre lineout went astray and England’s transition from defence to attack was swift and devastating, Johnny May receiving the ball on the opposite wing and accelerating around and away from the flailing Chris Farrell on the English 22, kicking ahead around halfway and winning the foot race for the bouncing ball to score under the posts. It was an excellent score to follow from May’s victory in a duel with Hugo Keenan to catch a crossfield kick for the opening try, but the second score was a direct product of Ireland’s errors in attack. Another salutary lesson for the players.

Should Ireland have continued with that varied kicked approach over the top and “played the space” more as attack coach Mike Catt has been trying to develop, the boss was asked.

“I suppose if you flip that and look at how England scored their tries, it’s just a breakaway try really wasn’t it, really?” Farrell said

“One was from a penalty on our line, from a lineout and a one-on-one cross-field kick which was a shot in the dark really, that they came on the right side of.

“Obviously an overthrow at the other end of the field that they have a breakaway try.. so they didn’t really have to work for their tries neither.

“I thought we created some decent opportunities. Did we execute and make them pay for that field position? No. That’s the work-on for us.”

It is a pretty big work-on at that and no better opportunity than this Sunday’s final Autumn Nations Cup pool game at home to Georgia to sharpen Ireland’s cutting edge. It should be a hard-earned yet ultimately comfortable victory to set up a final play-off game for places the weekend after yet what Farrell has to crack is not beating Celtic cousins or tier-two nations but stepping up a level and starting to beat the big boys again. That’s the real work-on.

The 60-second report

Key Moment

England’s second try on 20 minutes encapsulated this contest, the home side scoring from an attacking yet malfunctioning Ireland lineout on the English five-metre line. From promising position to devastating blow, Ireland at 5-0 down had the opportunity to at least pull level but found themselves 12-0 in arrears as opening try scorer Jonny May rounded Chris Farrell on his 22 and sprinted upfield to score under the posts.

Talking Point

A fourth straight defeat against England and on the back of a Six Nations loss to France three weekends earlier, Ireland’s place in the northern hemisphere pecking order appears to have retreated to best of the rest status once more. Andy Farrell’s evolving squad has to find a way to start beating world rugby’s big guns once more.

Key Man

Maro Itoje was once again at the heart of a relentless English forward machine and defence that stifled Ireland throughout while Jonny May grabbed the headlines with two tries for the home side. For all Ireland’s huff and puff in possession there were some sterling shifts from the fit-again Keith Earls and Peter O’Mahony, who despite being part of a misfiring lineout was excellent at ruck time and with ball in hand. So too No.8 Caelan Doris.

Ref Watch

Pascal Gauzere had a competent outing in charge of a game with little or no flashpoints or moments of controversy. The French official perhaps unnecessarily went upstairs to check with first-time TMO Nigel Owens for a verdict on Chris Farrell’s non-grounding of a second-half dart over the line but it was merely to confirm his on-field decision of no try.

Penalties Conceded

England 13 Ireland 12

Injuries

Loosehead prop Ed Byrne was a late withdrawal from the bench due to an unspecified injury but there appeared to be no injury-related replacements on either side during this tough, physical encounter and Ireland will wait for a medical update when training resumes today for any emerging problems.

What’s next

With a winning start to the Autumn Nations Cup undone, Ireland’s next job is to at least secure second place in the pool and that should be achieved back in Dublin on Sunday when Georgia visit Aviva Stadium. With England playing Wales in Llanelli on Saturday, Ireland will know exactly what they need to do against the Georgians, 18-0 losers to the Welsh in round two, to secure as high a finishing position in their pool as possible.

ENGLAND: E Daly; J Joseph (M Malins, 71), O Lawrence (G Ford, 68), H Slade, J May; O Farrell - captain, B Youngs (D Robson, 62), M Vunipola (E Genge, 62), J George (T Dunn, 79), K Sinckler (W Stuart, 68), M Itoje, J Launchbury (J Hill, 70), T Curry, S Underhill (B Earl, 62), B Vunipola.

IRELAND: H Keenan (J Stockdale, 58); K Earls, C Farrell, B Aki, J Lowe; R Byrne (B Burns, 68), J Gibson-Park (C Murray, 50); C Healy (F Bealham, 65), R Kelleher (R Herring, 50), A Porter; Q Roux (I Henderson, 50), James Ryan - captain; CJ Stander (W Connors, 65), P O’Mahony, C Doris.

Replacements not used: John Ryan

Referee: Pascal Gauzere (France)