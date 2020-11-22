Leinster make it seven from seven

Guinness PRO14: Leinster 40 Cardiff Blues 5

Leinster continued their perfect start to the Guinness PRO14 season by putting six tries past Cardiff Blues in a 40-5 win at the RDS on Sunday. Leo Cullen’s side have rarely looked troubled on their home patch this season but were sucked into a dogfight for large periods of this contest despite a dream start, Dave Kearney benefitting from some great work by Ciarán Frawley to race over in the first minute, with Harry Bryne adding the extras.

To their credit Cardiff refused to buckle, even when Jimmy O’Brien extended the hosts' lead with a wonderful chip and chase down the left sideline which left Blues out-half Jason Tovey clutching thin air.

Where other teams have failed, Cardiff were able to keep the game alive as a contest and were rewarded with their own first-half try, Aled Summerhill finishing in the corner after the Blues stretched the Leinster defence from right to left from a lineout.

Yet for all Cardiff’s endeavour Leinster continued to enjoy the bulk of the possession, and James Tracy added a third try when he drove over just before the break, leaving Leinster 19-5 ahead.

While the result never looked in doubt Leinster struggled to break through the Cardiff defence for much of the second half, but the bonus point finally arrived in the 66th minute, Scott Penny driving over from close range after a sustained period of Leinster pressure.

Penny was on hand again just five minutes later to power through a sea of bodies and touch down beside the post, before Michael Silvester put the icing on the cake with his first try for the province, running on to a clever kick-through from Byrne.

Scorers for Leinster: Try: Kearney 1, O’Brien 15, Tracy 39, Penny 66, 71, Silvester 78 Con: Byrne (5)

Scorers for Cardiff: Try: Summerhill 18.

LEINSTER: J O’Brien (M Silvester, 40); C Kelleher, L Turner, C Frawley, D Kearney; H Byrne, L McGrath (R Osborne, 68); P Dooley (M Milne, 59), J Tracy (D Sheehan, 59), M Bent (T Clarkson, 53); R Molony (D Toner, 62), R Baird; J Murphy (S Penny, 53), D Leavy (J Dunne, 70), R Ruddock.

CARDIFF BLUES: M Morgan; O Lane, G Smith (H Amos, 60), B Thomas, A Summerhill; J Tovey, T Williams (J Hill, 62); C Domachowski (B Thyer, 50), E Lewis (I Harris, 40-44, 60), D Arhip (K Assiratti, 50); B Murphy, R Thornton (Teddy Williams, 50); J Ratti, A Lawrence (G Bradley, 70), J Turnbull.

Referee: Mike Adamson (SRU)