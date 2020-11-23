Pro14 form is a signpost of Irish strength, says Stephen Larkham

Munster senior coach Stephen Larkham said that the dominance by the Irish provinces in the current Guinness PRO14 campaign is testimony to the work the IRFU has carried out rather than a weakness in the other countries.

And the former World Cup winning out-half said he has no worries about the level of competition preparing them for the Heineken Champions Cup next month.

“If you look at our season, the first two rounds, we won the games in the 80th minute. That alone is a massive test. It is part physical but a lot of it is mental and we have learned a lot mentally. We have learned so much over these first six games. You have to say yes, the PRO14 is preparing us well for the next challenges.”

Larkham said Leinster, Munster and Ulster heading into this weekend’s round of games with 100% win records was testimony to the structure of Irish rugby rather than weakness in the other competitors.

“I have noticed that as well, it is a testament to the programme the IRFU have put in place, plus the talent around the country, making sure the teams are performing and have good players there to perform.

“I am not looking too far outside our own place — on the one hand I am glad to see the other Irish teams doing well but on the other hand, they are also direct competitors to us.”

Larkham said he was aware of the PRO14 back in Australia but that people in the two hemispheres always had contrasting views of each other’s competitions.

“When you look at the Super Rugby competition from over here, and you hear the guys talking about it, there are certainly players who say they are not playing real rugby. They have perfect conditions every week, not a lot of travel involved, it is such easy rugby over there and then vice versa, the southern hemisphere has players saying it (the PRO14) is such a dour game, all the weather conditions and all that sort of stuff.

“But you know, you don’t study it. I guess coming over here, being a part of Munster, being a part of this competition, you certainly appreciate that this is real rugby, this is the rugby that I grew up with. Club rugby was played in the winter time and the fields were muddy in Canberra where I grew up.

“Then Super Rugby came in and we started playing games in January, which is the back end of summer and you had perfect conditions. But this (winter in Limerick) is the rugby I grew up with.”

Meanwhile, Ben Healy returns to partner Craig Casey at half-back as Munster bid to extend their winning start to the season to six games when they travel to Glasgow for this evening’s clash at Scotstoun (8.15pm).

JJ Hanrahan will make his 100th Munster appearance off the bench, while up front Jack O’Sullivan starts at openside in a youthful back row completed by Fineen Wycherley and Gavin Coombes.

GLASGOW WARRIORS: G Bryce; T Seymour, N Grigg, R Fergusson, R Nairn; P Horne, S Kennedy; A Seiuli, G Stewart, E Pieretto; L Bean, R Harley; R Wilson, T Gordon, TJ Ioane.

Replacements: J Matthews, A Allan, D Rae, H Bain, F Lokotui, C Korteweg, B Thomson, N Matawalu.

MUNSTER: M Haley; C Nash, R Scannell, D de Allende, M Gallagher; B Healy, C Casey; J Cronin, K O’Byrne, S Archer; J Kleyn, B Holland; F Wycherley, J O’Sullivan, G Coombes.

Replacements: R Marshall, J Wycherley, K Knox, J O’Donoghue, T O’Donnell, N McCarthy, JJ Hanrahan, D Goggin.

Referee: A Jones (Wales).