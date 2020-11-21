James Ryan insists it is not all doom and gloom

An improved performance let down by inaccuracies at crucial moments was how first-time captain James Ryan assessed Ireland’s performance in this latest defeat to England at Twickenham on Saturday.

Ryan’s side were beaten 18-7 in this Autumn Nations Cup pool match, the fourth straight defeat to the old enemy since February 2019, but the 24-year-old lock believes the gap is closing to Eddie Jones’s Six Nations champions.

“The positive thing was we put them under real pressure at times, I thought” Ryan said. “We created chances for ourselves but we just weren't clinical enough. Our set-piece let us down at crucial moments. They scored off the back of some of those moments that we didn't quite nail. I'm proud of the lads and I thought the team spirit was brilliant. We kept at it. We kept going and I think we'll take a lot from that.”

He added: “This is a new group and a new coaching staff. How many players have made their debuts over the last few weeks? It's a new chapter for us. England, in terms of where they're at, they’ve been together a lot longer so... I've no doubt that the gap is closing and we just need to (keep) growing now. We'll get so much from games like this as a group.”

Ryan said there was a sense Ireland had got closer to England this time around compared to the three previous losses, the most recent of which was a 24-12 Six Nations defeat at the same stadium in February. Two tries in the first half-hour, both scored by wing Jonny May, had once again put the visitors on the back foot but Ireland won the second half 7-6 thanks to a late try from Jacob Stockdale, converted by Billy Burns.

Small comfort but the skipper said: “I do think we were (closer this time). We created loads of opportunities. The next step is taking them.

“The other side of that was I thought the spirit was really good, especially after that second try when we had that moment in their 22. We didn't quite nail it and they went the length of the pitch and it would have been very easy of us to dip our heads there but we just kept banging on the door. It was the same with the second half, it was just little inaccuracies that kind of gave them points but we'll take loads from that and I've no doubt that we're going to keep building.”

Most work will need to be done on the Irish lineout, which malfunctioned for the second time in three weeks having let Ryan’s side down in Paris on October 31 when the Six Nations title went begging. At Twickenham, Ireland wasted three attacking lineouts in the first half alone, one of which led to May’s breakaway second try, run from the English five-metre line to under the posts.

"It was just a collection of errors really,” Ryan said of the lineout. “It's so important at this level to be accurate so it's definitely one big learning that we'll take. "It's just little inaccuracies. It's no one person's fault."