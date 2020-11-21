Darren Cave: 'I'm not sure if Ireland should be grateful for only losing by 13'

Former Ireland centre Darren Cave described Ireland's performance as 'underwhelming'.

The Ulster man, who as working on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, said that Andy Farrell would be grateful that his side only lost by 13 points.

Cave said: "I thought we would learn where both teams are at, but it was hard to assess. Ireland were underwhelming, England were dominant, but it did not reflect that. England know how to beat Ireland; they executed their plan perfectly. I'm not sure if Ireland should be grateful for only losing by 13, or England aggrieved for not scoring more."

Former England scrum-half Matt Dawson described the win as "routine from England."

Dawson told BBC Radio 5: "There were glimpses in the first half and injections of pace. There was counter-attacking and there were wonderful tries from May. I thought 'here we go' for the second half, but as much as Ireland knocked on the door, England had too much and were not too fussed about attacking."