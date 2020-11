Dan Leavy and Ryan Baird both start for Leinster in Sunday's Guinness PRO14 match against Cardiff Blues at the RDS (5.15pm)

Baird - who was sidelined with an abductor muscle injury - featured off the bench in Monday night's impressive win over Edinburgh.

Leavy is named at openside flanker having made his first start for the province on Monday night since suffering a serious knee injury in March 2019. It was a fairytale return as the Irish international scored a try in the process.

LEINSTER: Jimmy O'Brien, Cian Kelleher, Liam Turner, Ciarán Frawley, Dave Kearney; Harry Byrne, Luke McGrath; Peter Dooley, James Tracy, Michael Bent, Ross Molony, Ryan Baird, Josh Murphy, Dan Leavy, Rhys Ruddock (c).

Replacements: Dan Sheehan, Michael Milne, Tom Clarkson, Devin Toner, Jack Dunne, Rowan Osborne, Michael Silvester, Scott Penny.

CARDIFF BLUES: Matthew Morgan; Owen Lane, Garyn Smith, Ben Thomas, Aled Summerhill; Jarrod Evans (capt.), Tomos Williams; Corey Domachowski, Ethan Lewis, Dmitri Arhip, Ben Murphy, Rory Thornton, James Ratti, Alun Lawrence, Josh Turnbull

Replacements: Iestyn Harris, Brad Thyer, Keiron Assiratti, Teddy Williams, Gwilym Bradley, Jamie Hill, Max Llewellyn, Hallam Amos