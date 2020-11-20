Five key areas where Ireland must excel if they are to win at Twickenham

Scrum

Today’s referee, Pascal Gauzere, was in charge when Leinster’s scrum struggled against Saracens in their European quarter-final defeat in September.

So the onus is on Ireland’s front five, bolstered by the heft of tighthead second-row Quinn Roux, to paint the right pictures at Twickenham while the Irish backrow must not make the same mistakes Leinster’s loose forwards did when they peeled off prematurely and left their front-five comrades exposed to Saracens’ second shunt.

Lineout

Perhaps the most keenly anticipated contest as England look to repeat the first-phase success that secured their victory last time out in February.

Peter O’Mahony’s inclusion at openside flanker is a surefire indication of his importance to this set-piece. With O’Mahony and James Ryan excellent in the air against Wales last time out, the Ireland lineout unit will want to put further distance between them and their performance against France in Paris when two throws inside the French 22 went abegging at crucial moments.

The selection of Ronan Kelleher at hooker ahead of Rob Herring is intended to sharpen the darts.

Win the contact

Being bullied in Test-match rugby is a hard one to swallow and it’s happened to Ireland against the English, whose big ball carriers have taken their team over the gainline all too easily in recent meetings as well as putting up a defensive brick wall to stifle the men in green.

Ireland England Rugby Nations Cup stats

There are plenty of them too and even though Manu Tuilagi is missing through injury, his replacement in midfield is Ollie Lawrence, another potential wrecking ball. Ireland have to at least match that sort of physicality to create the breathing space for inexperienced half-backs Jamison Gibson-Park and Ross Byrne to build an attacking platform.

An Irish midfield duo of Bundee Aki and Chris Farrell allied to a bulked-up pack must meet fire with fire.

Execution

An error apiece in Ireland’s backfield from Johnny Sexton and Jacob Stockdale was enough to derail the visitors on their last visit to Twickenham in February.

Eight months later and in the same Six Nations, post-lockdown, it was a similar story. Error compounded by error in Paris, the lack of a ruthless streak wasting numerous scoring opportunities. Ireland need to cut down on the mistakes and start executing if they are to get any joy from a rock-solid England defence.

Stay focused

Ireland cannot afford to lose their composure or discipline but against the game’s greatest wind-up merchants that is no easy feat. The lack of spectator noise will bring into earshot just how noisy and abrasive this England team can be, not only to create their own energy but annoy the opposition into the bargain.

They whoop, they holler, they niggle, and most significantly they test opponents’ capacity for self-control. Mental fortitude will be just as important for Ireland today as nailing down their basics