Cian Healy on new captain James Ryan: 'I'll follow him into any war'

With 101 Test appearances to his name, Cian Healy has earned the right to pull rank once in a while but Ireland’s longest-serving player does not see it like that.

The loosehead prop has long accepted he is a follower not a leader, no matter that his new captain is nine years his junior and 72 caps lighter.

Healy, 33, could not have been happier that Ireland pack-mate James Ryan was elevated to the captaincy earlier this week, and will lead him onto the Twickenham pitch today when the Autumn Nations Cup campaign resumes against England.

"Every leader needs a follower and I'm that guy,” Healy said. “I'll follow him into any war."

The front-rower recognises leadership is a horses for courses deal and he has known since he was Ryan’s age that he can bring different strengths to the table.

"I was very, very different to him,” he said of today’s skipper. “I didn't do much note-taking or any of that when I was younger. I was very much show up, play ball, go home.

“I never had myself down as the leader type or the captain type so I was happy to hear that sort of stuff from the lads and do the best job possible with what I know - my physical area, my strength in that, my scrum, my set-piece. I wanted to be as nailed on with that as possible and leave others to look after their side of it.”

Healy believes Ryan has earned the right to lead his country in the absence of the injured Johnny Sexton and clearly believes he is ready for the role.

“I think it’s super. He’s put in a lot of work. I’ve roomed with him a couple of times and as a young lad you see him in his diary at night time, taking a lot of notes and planning his day. He definitely has the head for that sort of control and that sort of organisation.

“He’s really clued into it for the last couple of years. Everyone’s touted him for it, haven’t they and I think it’s a great opportunity for him. It’s bad for us that Johnny can’t be involved and he’s a great leader as well but to have someone like ‘Cheese’ step in and get his first shot at it, I think it’s brilliant and there’s no shortage of lads around him to help him out.”

Like Ryan, Healy knows that while the pack will go in against the Six Nations champions today on the back of a confidence-boosting 32-9 opening victory over Wales eight days ago, Ireland will need to up their game considerably having lost their last three meetings with England.

“Definitely nailing our set-piece has to be a given, we can’t have simple lineouts or simple scrums go astray. Apart from that, it is the physical side of the game, we need to front up, we can’t be bullied in that area and get some front-foot ball and get some dominant contacts in the tackle area as well.”

Drilling down on the scrum, an area where both Leinster and Ireland have come up short against Saracens and England respectively this year, Healy has been buoyed by a strong outing for the national pack against Wales last time out.

“Confidence more so in what we have been doing lately in training," is amongst the positives gained for last week.

"I still wouldn’t call it a perfect scrummaging performance, we are not singing from the rafters about anything just yet. We still have a bit to work on and to get right but I think we are getting a full eight buy-in, a bit better than we have before, so the weight differences we are feeling in the front-row have been a bit different and certainly something positive.”

Leinster’s issues against Saracens have been identified in part due to a back-row tendency to be a little too next-job focused, peeling off the scrum in anticipation of the loose ball and leaving the front five vulnerable to a second shove. There have been constant reminders from the front row ever since of the importance of the eight-man effort.

“Barking at them, sometimes you have to tell them if they don’t push, we won’t lift so we have been working hard on it. We have a few drills that have the back five really having to dig in for scrums and it has gone really well so far.

Last weekend was kind of the first sight of someone getting some change from it so hopefully we can continue going well.