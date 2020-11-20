'There’s no us and them': Ireland brush aside Eddie Jones' 'United Nations' jibe

Ireland’s management has brushed aside an Eddie Jones jibe about their team being a “United Nations” outfit given the number of players who qualify through residency rules with skills coach Richie Murphy insisting there is no “us and them” in the camp.

England head coach Jones stoked the fires ahead of the Irish visit to Twickenham on Saturday for an Autumn Nations Cup clash by suggesting Ireland supporters were entitled to feel upset that a fifth of the side picked by opposite number Andy Farrell were born in the Southern Hemisphere.

Bundee Aki, James Lowe and Jamison Gibson-Park hail from New Zealand, while CJ Stander and Quinn Roux came to Ireland from South Africa.

Each of the quintet qualifies to play for Ireland having spent the minimum of three years residing in the country under World Rugby regulations. That minimum period will rise to five years from the new year.

Skills and kicking coach Murphy was on Friday asked whether the Irish management had to defend its selection policy.

"No, definitely not,” he said following Ireland’s captain’s run training session at Twickenham. “We have a group of players who are obviously all eligible to play for Ireland, we select that squad early on in relation to who we feel is in the best place to play for Ireland over the next number of weeks.

"To tell you the truth, we think of all our players as being Irish. They've been in the country, they're members of their local communities and we just get on with it from there.” Murphy added: “From a coaching point of view, from a group point of view, these guys come in, they fit into the group really well and they’re taking us forward.

They’re adding into the environment, they’re questioning, they’re giving opinion and they’re working with the other guys.

“There’s no ‘us and them’, it’s Ireland as a team, as a squad, including the management.” Murphy said he was confident the squad was in a good place to avoid a fourth straight defeat to the English on Saturday and a whole lot better positioned than when losing by a record 57-15 at Twickenham in a World Cup warm-up Test in August 2019.

"I think that was two teams at a very different stage of pre-season development as well, so yeah, I'm pretty happy that we're in a very different place, a different frame of mind.

"It is a new group and some of the players are only new into it, the likes of Hugo (Keenan), Jamison, all these guys have not too many caps behind them.

"But with that there's a freedom in how they play and that's what we'll be trying to back this week, is getting these guys out and letting them express themselves the way they see fit within our structure.”