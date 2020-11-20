Munster have no timeline for Joey Carbery return, Stephen Larkam confirms

Munster are "not getting ahead of ourselves" in setting a timeline for Joey Carbey's return from injury according to senior coach Stephen Larkham.

Last week head coach Johann van Graan expressed hope that World Cup winning Springbok lock RG Synman could be back from his knee injury in a window between March and June but no such certainty surrounds the return of the 25-year-old out-half

“Joey is going well, we haven’t got an end like RG where we know that it is a period of time before they generally come back from injury,” said Larkham, speaking at their training base in Limerick.

“With Joey he was out there this morning and he was doing his own rehab and a bit of kicking. So we have seen, not just with Joey’s injury, but with a number of injuries you have a couple of good weeks and a couple of bad weeks so we are not getting ahead of ourselves with Joey.

"The only pleasing thing with Joey is that it is improving because there was a period when it wasn’t. You could say that was a positive but we really won’t know for a couple of months.”

Carbery made just two appearances for Munster last season and has not featured since suffering a wrist injury against Ulster on January 3 this year.

Carbery injured his ankle in a pre-World Cup warm-up match against Italy last year, and despite a rapid return to action to make the tournament in Japan, the Munster No 10 aggravated the problem. He underwent surgery on the ankle last spring, but hopes of a return by September this season have not materialised.

Meanwhile, Larkham heaped praise on Keith Earls and didn't rule him out playing at the next World Cup.

“It is really up to Earlsy whether he wants to do that or not, there is a lot of positives from a coaching perspective, players want to play with him and from a coaching perspective we have a lot of confidence in him. 2023 is still a fair way away right now so how he copes with the load of the next few years and whether he still has the motivation.

“I almost played against him, that is how long he has been playing for. He is world-renowned. When he came over to Australia, people were talking about Keith Earls.

He has played quality rugby, not just good rugby.

He has been an outstanding member of the team pretty much of all the time.

“When I finally met him he was probably not as tall as I thought he was going to be but he is unbelievably powerful, he blows me away just watching him train, how quick he is, how explosive he is.

"He has got really good skills, his kicking, passing and catching the ball, he is an extremely balanced player. I can understand why he has been in the team so long and why he has been such a positive performer over these years.”