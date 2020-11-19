Craig Casey trying to emulate Conor Murray's skillset - and versatility

Munster’s promising scrum-half Craig Casey seems determined to follow in Conor Murray’s footsteps all the way to the top and has even started filling in as an out-half.

Murray’s versatility in covering the number 10 position against Wales after the injuries to Johnny Sexton and Billy Burns is not going unnoticed and Munster senior coach Stephen Larkham noted how Casey seems determined to similarly expand his own range of skills.

“Actually, I saw yesterday we sort of had an install day where we were just going through our lineouts for the week and I saw Craig Casey jump into 10 for the opposition team.

“So, he’s obviously taking a leaf out of Conor’s book,” said the former Wallaby World Cup winner.

Casey’s performances for the Irish U-20’s and in his 15 appearances for Munster were enough to earn a call up to the expanded Irish squad last month, while Larkham said that Murray’s ability to cover both half-back positions is invaluable.

“Obviously Conor is disappointed that he’s not starting the game. He is a very skilful player and we also had him here on the bench as a cover for 10, so it’s good to see that,” added Larkham.

And while Joey Carbery remains a long-term injury casualty, Munster are not short of tens with JJ Hanrahan and Ben Healy holding the fort, while Jake Flannery and Jack Crowley are also pushing for inclusion from the academy.

Larkham said he has been impressed with Healy and Hanrahan as Munster started the PRO14 with five straight wins which they hope to extend in Glasgow next Monday night.

“I’m very happy with the way they’re controlling the game. They both have got a really good skillset. The young guys Jack (Crowley) and Jake (Flannery) haven’t really had an opportunity yet.

“We are definitely moving towards a system where they can take full control of the team once you’re on the field and I think Ben and JJ are doing a really good job of that.

It’s only a matter of time before we get some game-time into these other young guys.

“I think Ben’s transformation of the last six months, and he is still young and his body is still growing, his understanding of the way we want to play has gone through the roof. Very happy with what he’s putting out there and JJ, he probably had his best run ever in Munster colours in terms of the number of games started in a row, adding continuity to his game.

"He too has a real good understanding of the way we want to play at the moment so those two are really cementing in that position and doing a really good job.”

Munster will day charter to the game in Scotstoun on Monday and Larkham said such a fixture presents issues for players and management to deal with.

“It feels like a Tuesday today, the second day of the week, but I'm not sure what day of the week it actually is! Everything is out of whack at the moment because we are playing these Monday night games which have been very enjoyable and I think it is great from the spectators’ point of view.

“We play at 8 o’clock on Monday night so we are actually travelling on the morning of the game, which is completely different to what we would normally do. So, guys have to get their head around it and hopefully we don’t have any issues with the plane taking off or landing, although we have built-in a little bit of fat over that sort of stuff.

“It’s going to be an unusual week in terms of the game-day preparation and I guess they are in a very similar situation to us with lockdown so when we get in the country we have to be very careful about how far away we go in our allotted area.

"Then we fly back straight after the game that night so all of that in itself is a challenge let alone coming up against a team like Glasgow,” he added.