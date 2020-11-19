Owen Farrell to start at 10, Ford named on bench for England

Owen Farrell to start at 10, Ford named on bench for England
Thu, 19 Nov, 2020 - 11:05
Colm O’Connor

Owen Farrell will start for England at out-half for Saturday's Autumn Nations Cup match against Ireland at Twickenham.

George Ford is named on the bench as he returns from injury with captain Owen Farrell retaining the 10 shirt.

Eddie Jones has previously opted for Ford at 10 with Farrell at 12 when both are fit.

Flankers Tom Curry and Sam Underhill and named to start along with props Mako Vunipola and Kyle Sinckler.

ENGLAND: Daly; Joseph, Lawrence, Slade, May; Farrell (capt), Youngs; M Vunipola, George, Sinckler, Itoje, Launchbury, Curry, Underhill, B Vunipola.

Replacements: Dunn, Genge, Stuart, Hill, Earl, Robson, Ford, Malins.

More in this section

Leinster Rugby reveals new adidas home kit for 2020/21 Tadgh Furlong injury provides 'opportunity' for someone to step up, Felipe Contepomi says
CJ Stander 18/11/2020 CJ Stander eager for opportunity to answer Rassie’s ‘soft’ jibes
Andy Farrell 18/11/2020 Andy Farrell happy to let in-form flyers show their mettle
Wales 6 Nations Squad Announcement - Vale Resort

Wayne Pivac set to hand Wales debut to James Botham against Georgia

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up