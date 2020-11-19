Owen Farrell to start at 10, Ford named on bench for England

Owen Farrell will start for England at out-half for Saturday's Autumn Nations Cup match against Ireland at Twickenham.

George Ford is named on the bench as he returns from injury with captain Owen Farrell retaining the 10 shirt.

Eddie Jones has previously opted for Ford at 10 with Farrell at 12 when both are fit.

Flankers Tom Curry and Sam Underhill and named to start along with props Mako Vunipola and Kyle Sinckler.

ENGLAND: Daly; Joseph, Lawrence, Slade, May; Farrell (capt), Youngs; M Vunipola, George, Sinckler, Itoje, Launchbury, Curry, Underhill, B Vunipola.

Replacements: Dunn, Genge, Stuart, Hill, Earl, Robson, Ford, Malins.