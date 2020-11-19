CJ Stander eager for opportunity to answer Rassie’s ‘soft’ jibes

Whatever about England this Saturday, CJ Stander has the Springboks in his sights thanks to that Rassie Erasmus barb about Ireland being “soft”.

The quote from the former Munster director of rugby emerged in the recent documentary charting South Africa’s dramatic 2019 World Cup-winning campaign in Japan, with their head coach Erasmus warning his players that semi-final opponents Wales were no pushovers compared to the Irish.

To hear that from a former boss as Erasmus was to Stander must have left a bitter taste for the Ireland back-rower, who will win his 44th cap against England at Twickenham having been named at blindside flanker yesterday.

Yet the South African-born forward saw it as the throwing down of a gauntlet in his direction.

“Me personally… it is a bit of a challenge because that is his view and that is his belief I would like to, not really prove him wrong, but I’d like to show him what we can do and what we have done before,” Stander, 30, said of the Erasmus quote.

“That is a big statement to make. He put it out there so, you know, that’s his prerogative. That’s what he thought of us.

It is not going to be easy to change his view but, luckily, we are not playing against them this week. We will get them at some stage.

First things first and there will be no better stage to prove Erasmus and plenty of others wrong than in the white heat of a Test match against England at Twickenham.

Ireland have been hassled and hurried twice in the same stadium since August 2019, when they were hammered 57-15 in a World Cup warm-up, and again in a 24-12 Six Nations reverse back in February. Stander warned against being physical merely for the sake of it.

“I will tell you this: you can only be physical if you know what you are doing. We have had a good week. We prepared well. We know what we are going to do.

“Again, scrum down, set-piece, get that flowing, get that going, get off the line and bring the physicality we can bring. You can’t go out there and straight away look for physicality. It is international rugby. I am looking forward to the battle. We will see after Saturday and we can talk about that again.”

The sense is that England would love nothing better than for the game to be dragged down to an arm-wrestle. Stander accepted that may be the case but he added: “If we can get our set-piece going and make sure we get off the line, that will get us into the game.

“We can work from there. We have played against them a few times. The arm wrestle will come. It is just about who adapts to it better at certain times on the pitch.

“Look, you have to have the ball and you need to have a good set-piece. The last few weeks we have improved on that. Go back to last week against Wales and we actually got a few turnovers. Our set-piece was doing well.

“You have to have that from the start. This game is physical anyway, you can’t just run out there and try to be physical and play off (a) sheet as you will let the team down. We know what we need to do as a team.

“If we get the set-piece going, the rest will look after itself.”