Tadgh Furlong injury provides 'opportunity' for someone to step up, Felipe Contepomi says

Felipe Contepomi says Leinster will try to find solutions from without their own squad before exploring the possibility of signing extra cover at tighthead following Tadhg Furlong’s latest injury setback.

Leinster had been optimistic about Furlong's recovery from a calf injury in recent weeks, but yesterday the province issued an injury update outlining that he "hasn't progressed as the physio team would have liked."

The 28-year-old hasn’t played any rugby since the sport resumed in August, with a back problem initially keeping him sidelined before picking up the calf issue.

"It's not a setback that will put him far away," Contepomi said.

"It didn't progress as we would have wanted so we just have to keep on working on him.

"Sometimes you have small setbacks and you don't progress as you wanted to.

"We're not going to hurry or rush someone just for the sake of playing. We want to make sure that when he steps onto the field, he's ready to succeed. That's the point where we're at at the moment."

With Andrew Porter away on international duty and short-term signing Ciarán Parker also set to be unavailable for a number of weeks after picking up a thumb injury in Monday’s win over Edinburgh, Leinster are looking threadbare at tighthead.

But backs coach Contempomi says the province will test their own squad depth before looking to make a new signing, possibly even moving a loosehead across to tighthead to provide short-term cover.

"We are very slim there in terms of tighthead but it's also an opportunity for the guys that are here and maybe even some, not changing, but adapting position-wise, maybe a loosehead could play tighthead and so so," he explained.

"If we need a back-up, we always say it has to be the right fit. It's not just bringing someone in for the sake of it or chucking someone on.

"It's a tricky one, and also it's where do you get a player from? It's not that there are just lots of tightheads going around. They're a precious species. That's the balance in what we're looking at.

"As we always say, if there's someone who can fit the role we're looking for we can probably bring them on, but it's not that straight-forward."

Leinster have used four different tightheads in the Guinness Pro14 this season, with Michael Bent starting all six games and Porter, Parker and Academy player Tom Clarkson appearing off the bench.

While Leinster are reluctant to outline a return date for Furlong, Contepomi says they are hoping to have him available for their opening Heineken Champions Cup game against Montpellier on December 12.

"We hope so, that's what we'd love. But it's very unrealistic to give a timeframe. If we had given a timeframe when he first got injured, he would already be playing and it wouldn't have happened. We shouldn't give a timeframe because it's just creating false expectations on him or anyone."

Meanwhile, Rory O'Loughlin (shoulder) and hooker Seán Cronin (thumb) have both recovered from injury and are expected to train as normal this week ahead of Sunday’s Guinness Pro14 meeting with Cardiff Blues at the RDS.