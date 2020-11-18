Andy Farrell: Ross Byrne deserves his chance on big occasion for Ireland

Andy Farrell says Ross Byrne deserves his shot at out-half after handing the Leinster man just the second start of his international career.

With captain Johnny Sexton laid up with a hamstring injury, Byrne has won the battle for the No.10 shirt ahead of Ulster’s Billy Burns for Saturday’s Autumn Nations Cup meeting with England at Twickenham.

Byrne has been capped eight times for Ireland and his only previous start also came in Twickenham, a 57-15 thrashing in an August 2019 World Cup warm-up game.

“He deserves it, he deserves a chance,” Farrell said.

“It’s like the others (brought into the team recently). How do you find out about how they cope with the big games, the big occasions, unless you give them the chance? We can’t just give them the chance of picking them in a squad and just training the whole time.

“Obviously Ross has been involved in some big games for Leinster and this is his chance to go to Twickenham and be part of a great performance as well.”

In Sexton’s absence, 24-year-old James Ryan starts as captain for the first time.

“I think over the last couple of years everyone has talked about James being a potential leader for this team, a potential captain for this team, and I saw something nine months ago when we went into the start of the Six Nations where he actually started to think probably that while people are talking about me in this frame, maybe I should start doing something about it,” Farrell explained.

“And he has 100% come to the fore in his curiousness of how he wants to lead etc. I’ve been super impressed over the last nine months of how he handles himself, first and foremost, and how he interacts and thinks about others as well.”

Farrell has made four changes in total to the starting team from last Friday’s 32-9 win over Wales.

Bundee Aki replaces the injured Robbie Henshaw, Keith Earls starts on the right wing in place of Andrew Conway, who drops out of the matchday squad, and CJ Stander is named at blindside flanker with Peter O’Mahony shifting across to openside, with Will Connors named on the bench.

Quinn Roux keeps his place alongside Ryan in the second row having come in as a late replacement for Iain Henderson against Wales.

Henderson and Jacob Stockdale, who were both withdrawn from the named starting XV to play Wales on the day of the game, return to the bench.

Ireland team to play England - Autumn Nations Cup

15. Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 3 caps

14. Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 85 caps

13. Chris Farrell (Munster/Young Munster) 11 caps

12. Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 28 caps

11. James Lowe (Leinster) 1 cap

10. Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 8 caps

9. Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 3 caps

1. Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 101 caps

2. Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 4 caps

3. Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 29 caps

4. Quinn Roux (Connacht/Galwegians) 13 caps

5. James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 29 caps CAPTAIN

6. CJ Stander (Munster/Shannon) 43 caps

7. Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 70 caps

8. Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 5 caps

Replacements

16. Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 13 caps

17. Ed Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 3 caps

18. Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 12 caps

19. Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 55 caps

20. Will Connors (Leinster/UCD) 3 caps

21. Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 84 caps

22. Billy Burns (UIster) 1 cap

23. Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan) 30 caps