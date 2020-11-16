Marcell Coetzee scores four tries as Ulster rout Zebre

Irish province consolidates second place in Conference A.
Marcell Coetzee scores four tries as Ulster rout Zebre

Ulster's Marcel Coetzee scored a hat-trick of tries in the first half against Zebre at the Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi. Picture: Inpho/Matteo Ciambelli

Mon, 16 Nov, 2020 - 21:25
Cian Locke

Guinness PRO14   

Zebre 14 Ulster 57

Cian Locke Marcell Coetzee scored a first-half hat-trick for Ulster to set up a bruising 57-14 Guinness PRO14 victory at Zebre.

The South Africa international ran riot in the first 40 minutes and then added a fourth try after the break as the visitors consolidated second place in Conference A.

Coetzee's fifth-minute opener, which was converted by Bill Johnston, was cancelled out by Antonio Rizzi for Zebre, but then Ulster put their foot down.

Coetzee crossed the line twice more either side of Stewart Moore's try, with Johnston adding two conversions, to give the visitors an emphatic half-time lead.

Johnston added a try of his own after the break, with Luke Marshall, Coetzee, Ethan McIlroy and David Shanahan all touching down in a romp in Parma.

Scorers for Zebre: Tries: Pierre Bruno, Nicolò Casilio. Cons: Antonio Rizzi, Paolo Pescetto 

Scorers for Ulster: Tries: Marcell Coetzee (4), Stewart Moore, Bill Johnston, Luke Marshall, Ethan McIlroy, David Shanahan. Cons: Bill Johnston (6) 

ZEBRE: Biondelli (Laloifi 63), Bruno, Bisegni, Lucchin, Di Giulio (Biondelli 69), Rizzi (Pescetto 52), Renton (Casilio 52), Masselli, Giammarioli (Koffi 40), Casolari, Nagle, Krumov (Kearney 56), Bello (Tarus 40), Manfredi (Ceciliani 52), Lovotti (Brugnara 52).

ULSTER:  Michael Lowry (Rob Lyttle 81), Craig Gilroy, Luke Marshall, Stewart Moore (Ian Madigan 51), Ethan McIlroy, Bill Johnston, Alby Mathewson (David Shanahan 56);  Eric O’Sullivan (Andrew Warwick 56), John Andrew (Adam McBurney 56), Marty Moore (Gareth Milasinovich 56), Alan O’Connor (David O'Connor 52), Sam Carter (Capt.), Greg Jones, Jordi Murphy, Marcell Coetzee (Sean Reidy 65).

More in this section

Ireland v Wales - Autumn Nations Cup - Aviva Stadium No divided loyalties for Billy Burns ahead of Ireland trip to Twickenham
Ireland v Wales - Autumn Nations Cup Johnny Sexton and Robbie Henshaw to miss England game
England v Georgia - Autumn Nations Cup - Twickenham From Nishikori to Djokovic: Eddie Jones bracing England for ‘massive step up’ against Ireland
Ireland v Wales - Autumn Nations Cup

Ireland rugby team top RTÉ TV ratings on big weekend of GAA action

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up