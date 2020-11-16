Marcell Coetzee scores four tries as Ulster rout Zebre

Guinness PRO14

Zebre 14 Ulster 57

Cian Locke Marcell Coetzee scored a first-half hat-trick for Ulster to set up a bruising 57-14 Guinness PRO14 victory at Zebre.

The South Africa international ran riot in the first 40 minutes and then added a fourth try after the break as the visitors consolidated second place in Conference A.

Coetzee's fifth-minute opener, which was converted by Bill Johnston, was cancelled out by Antonio Rizzi for Zebre, but then Ulster put their foot down.

Coetzee crossed the line twice more either side of Stewart Moore's try, with Johnston adding two conversions, to give the visitors an emphatic half-time lead.

Johnston added a try of his own after the break, with Luke Marshall, Coetzee, Ethan McIlroy and David Shanahan all touching down in a romp in Parma.

Scorers for Zebre: Tries: Pierre Bruno, Nicolò Casilio. Cons: Antonio Rizzi, Paolo Pescetto

Scorers for Ulster: Tries: Marcell Coetzee (4), Stewart Moore, Bill Johnston, Luke Marshall, Ethan McIlroy, David Shanahan. Cons: Bill Johnston (6)

ZEBRE: Biondelli (Laloifi 63), Bruno, Bisegni, Lucchin, Di Giulio (Biondelli 69), Rizzi (Pescetto 52), Renton (Casilio 52), Masselli, Giammarioli (Koffi 40), Casolari, Nagle, Krumov (Kearney 56), Bello (Tarus 40), Manfredi (Ceciliani 52), Lovotti (Brugnara 52).

ULSTER: Michael Lowry (Rob Lyttle 81), Craig Gilroy, Luke Marshall, Stewart Moore (Ian Madigan 51), Ethan McIlroy, Bill Johnston, Alby Mathewson (David Shanahan 56); Eric O’Sullivan (Andrew Warwick 56), John Andrew (Adam McBurney 56), Marty Moore (Gareth Milasinovich 56), Alan O’Connor (David O'Connor 52), Sam Carter (Capt.), Greg Jones, Jordi Murphy, Marcell Coetzee (Sean Reidy 65).