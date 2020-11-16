Ireland rugby team top RTÉ TV ratings on big weekend of GAA action

Sunday’s Munster SHC final attracted almost 20,000 fewer viewers than the Leinster SHC decider
The Harmony Federation choir sing Ireland's Call with the Ireland team ahead of the Autumn Nations Cup match against Wales at the Aviva Stadium. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Mon, 16 Nov, 2020 - 15:05
Colm O’Connor

Ireland’s win over Wales in rugby’s Autumn Nations Cup attracted more viewers for RTÉ than any of the provincial GAA finals the station broadcast over the weekend.

An average of 507,300 people tuned in, peaking at 645,600, with a 37% share of those watching TV at the time there to see Andy Farrell’s side claim victory at the Aviva Stadium.

Saturday’s live coverage of the Leinster SHC final between Kilkenny and Galway was the most-watched of the weekend's provincial deciders: the game had an audience of 381,300 (30% share) peaking at 492,000 towards the end of the game.

Sunday’s Munster Senior Hurling Championship final between Limerick and Waterford attracted almost 20,000 fewer viewers: 364,000, peaking at 456,100, with a 34% share.

Mayo's win over Galway in the Connacht SFC final was watched by 286,000 viewers (427,200 peak; 36% share).

