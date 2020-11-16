No divided loyalties for Billy Burns ahead of Ireland trip to Twickenham

Billy Burns insists there will be no conflicted loyalties if he retains an Ireland jersey for this Saturday’s trip to Twickenham.

The former England Under-20 fly-half, whose older brother Freddie Burns played in the same position for England in 2012-13, left Gloucester for Ulster two years ago to pursue his Test rugby ambitions as an Irish-qualified player through his grandfather.

Those hopes were realised last Friday when Burns, 26, won his debut off the bench in the Autumn Nations Cup win over Wales.

He had replaced the injured Johnny Sexton, who looks set to miss this weekend’s clash with England, and though he failed to finish the Wales game due to a Head Injury Assessment, the Ulster number 10 appears set to start at Twickenham against the country of his birth if he comes through his Return To Play protocols.

Yet despite growing up with ambitions of following his brother into an England jersey, Burns on Monday insisted there would be no divided loyalties.

“How conflicted will I feel? Not at all,” Burns said. “I’m very much here to play for Ireland. My passion is to play for Ireland. I loved representing Ireland at the weekend. There’ll be none of that.

I’m fully focused on, if I do get the opportunity and everything goes well with Return To Play, it’s all about getting the win for us. It doesn’t matter whether we’re playing England or New Zealand or whoever. It’s all about getting the result for us.”

Doing that is easier said than done, as Burns is well aware given three comprehensive defeats in a row to Eddie Jones’ side since the beginning of 2019. There were encouraging signs in Ireland’s performance in the 32-9 home win over Wales but the reality is Andy Farrell’s men need a big performance to go against form and win this Saturday.

“We’ve spoken a lot recently about how we are a new group coming together with a lot of young guys coming in, a lot of guys earning the first cap and stuff like that, we’re on the beginning of a journey,” Burns said.

“We made no bones about it. We want to be winning trophies as soon as possible.

“I don’t think we’re going to judge ourselves off anyone else. We know how good we can be and the levels we can get to. We’re very much focused on ourselves, getting better, and not looking too much outside at others. We have shown in the Six Nations and coming back in here that there have been ups and downs. But we’re working hard to get through and get some good performances on the pitch.

“And there is no bigger challenge than going to Twickenham this weekend. And a result would be a good marker for us as a squad and what position we are in as a squad.”

Being part of a winning Ireland team at Twickenham would cap a remarkable journey for the fly-half, as he acknowledged on Monday.

“It’s been crazy, obviously I played As with England and had a career with Gloucester, which I loved, I loved my time there.

“I always knew I was Irish-qualified through my grandfather and the opportunity came up to go to Ulster first and foremost. It was just an opportunity I couldn’t turn down. I felt it was the best place for me to improve as a rugby player and push on and hopefully play international rugby.

“It’s strange but all the decisions I’ve made to get to this point have come to fruition I guess because I managed to get out there at the weekend but I don’t want to be a guy who plays once and then disappears and just goes away again. I want to try to stay in the team and stay in the squad which is going to be unbelievably tough but hopefully, I can get it done.

“Going back to your question, it’s been a strange old journey to get here but one that one day I’ll look back on with an immense sense of pride and I’m happy to be here and happy to be trying to put my best foot forward.”

He is assured of a supportive family this weekend, as was the case last Friday, though Burns admitted he is unsure of where the allegiances of some of his mates back in England will lie on Saturday.

“My mum and all that, they were mad for it, they’re huge Irish fans. My dad has always had his Irish jersey on.

“It will be an interesting one this weekend going in against England. Obviously I have a lot of friends back there, went to school in England and all that. We’ll see where their loyalties lie this weekend.”