Rookies seizing their chance in Munster's best start for 12 years

Johann van Graan was unaware he was witnessing Munster’s best start to a season since 2008 and it will matter not a jot to him after this Guinness PRO14 victory. What does matter to the head coach is that he is overseeing a squad growing stronger and deeper with every win.

Yesterday’s 38-22 bonus-point victory was Munster’s fifth in a row and it stretched their lead at the top of Conference B to eight points with a game in hand over Scarlets in second place, valuable points in the bank in the quest for a home play-off semi-final that has eluded van Graan in each of his three previous attempts.

“We worked really hard for those five wins,” van Graan said, “some better than others, but what I really enjoy currently is whoever gets selected, they step up and even tonight, we put out our subs earlier than normal and everybody just wants to play and it’s been a real squad effort, not only from the players but from the coaches and the management team as well.”

A hat-trick from No.8 Gavin Coombes was the stand-out from this performance, the West Cork native carrying three defenders over the line for his first, shoved over for his second and smartly taking a quick tap and go from five metres out for his third.

It was a man of the match performance that is forcing van Graan to consider the 22-year-old for inclusion in his European matchday squads for next month’s first two rounds of Heineken Champions Cup pool action against Harlequins and Clermont.

The Munster boss pointed to a hungry group of young players, academy hopefuls and rookie pros, all making the most of their opportunities with the internationals away on Ireland duty.

“It gives everyone an incentive,” van Graan said. “The group has stayed tight for the last two years and everybody involved is working every training session together whether they are senior or academy.

“It’s great for guys to have continuity and sometimes the fact that we’ve got lads in certain positions at the national team and quite a few long-term injuries, guys take their opportunities.

“There’s quite a few, Josh Wycherley has come in silently now for a few weeks, he’s got quite a bit of game time with three looseheads currently injured; Diarmuid Barron, the fact that Rhys Marshall and Niall Scannell was injured and I think the best is example is Gavin Coombes, Craig Casey, and Ben Healy. They’ve been really, really good from the start of the season up to now.”

First-half tries from Coombes, Mike Haley and Kevin O’Byrne made up for a sluggish start that saw Munster caught napping with an Ospreys counter-attack, full-back Mat Protheroe dancing through the home defence before drawing in last man Matt Gallagher and passing to Luke Morgan for the opening score on six minutes.

Hanrahan had converted the opening try only to suffer a dead leg shortly after, Rory Scannell adding the extras for Haley’s try before the fly-half made way for Ben Healy on 22 minutes. Healy once again grabbed his chance with aplomb and was faultless from the kicking tee as the third goalkicker to contribute to the scoreboard as Munster took a 24-10 lead into half-time.

Munster claimed their bonus-point try through Coombes three minutes after the restart and another soon after, both converted by Healy but then came a poor third quarter as Ospreys scored late tries from replacement hooker Dewi Lake and then a penalty try under the posts after captain Jack O’Donoghue was sin-binned.

Van Graan, though, was in philosophical mood. “Adapting is one of our keywords. We didn’t finish the game as well as we could but from my side, I wanted to give everybody game time. It’s a strange time, with this Covid-19. Every time we get together it’s ‘listen, we’re so lucky that we can play rugby'.

“That was evident tonight again with the empty stands in Thomond Park. We miss our supporters so, so much and it’s so quiet in here but we said, ‘listen, all we can do is enjoy what we’re doing and hopefully we make a few people happy at home and we can’t wait for the time that Thomond Park will be full again."

MUNSTER: M Haley; D Sweetnam (D Goggin, 65), R Scannell, D de Allende, M Gallagher; JJ Hanrahan (B Healy, 22), C Casey (N McCarthy, 59); J Cronin (J Wycherley, 54), K O’Byrne (D Barron, 54), S Archer (J Ryan, 54); J Kleyn, F Wycherley (B Holland, 63); J O’Donoghue - captain, T O’Donnell, G Coombes (J O'Sullivan, 63).

Yellow Card: J O’Donoghue 74-end

OSPREYS: M Protheroe; L Morgan, T Thomas-Wheeler (S Williams, 54), K Williams, H Dirksen; S Myler, S Venter (M Aubrey, 66); G Thomas (R Jones, 49), I Phillips (D Lake, 49), T Botha (M Fia, 49); A Beard, B Davies (R Davies, 2); W Griffiths, D Lydiate - captain, G Evans (O Cracknell, 46).

Yellow Card: L Morgan 37-47 Replacement not used: J Thomas.

Referee: Gianluca Gnecchi (Italy)