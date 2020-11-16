England a stiffer test for Andy Farrell's Ireland reboot

Andy Farrell has made victory over Wales his ground zero for Ireland’s return to world rugby’s elite but the head coach knows there will be another level of education needed for his squad as a tough outing at Twickenham awaits this Saturday.

Ireland’s Six Nations finished on a bum note in Paris on October 31, their second-half surrender to France and 35-27 defeat consigning them to a third-place finish on the championship table in Farrell’s first campaign since succeeding Joe Schmidt 12 months earlier. Above Italy, Wales and Scotland, but lagging behind the French and champions England after humbling defeats on the road, Farrell drew a line in the sand at the outset of this Autumn Nations Cup and got his reward with a convincing 32-9 victory over a struggling Welsh outfit behind closed doors at Aviva Stadium on Friday night.

He made significant changes to his starting line-up, resting some players, dropping others, handing chances to Test rookies, and then losing plenty of experience having named his matchday squad as Iain Henderson and Jacob Stockdale were withdrawn ahead of kick-off.

It could have all unravelled as Wales came to Dublin smarting from five successive defeats under Warren Gatland’s successor Wayne Pivac, but Farrell’s men delivered what was needed with the bonuses of strong performances from try-scoring debutant James Lowe, new scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park, and an aggressive forward pack from which Quinn Roux made the most of his chance in Henderson’s absence.

Through the adaptability of a team to cope with the loss of captain Johnny Sexton to a hamstring strain on 28 minutes and then an injury to his replacement, ending a bright debut off the bench from Billy Burns and the Irish management have the framework for a path forward with a squad deepening in Test-quality experience and strength.

Yet Farrell recognises after three successive comprehensive defeats to Eddie Jones’s side since February 2019 that his side will need to get their preparation and performance spot on in the coming days.

‘I think we need to build on what we started this week, a proper realisation of what it takes to be a fully-prepared international side,” Farrell said on Friday night, adding that “there’s different stages in our mentality as international players and understanding of what it takes to prepare properly.

“What’s happened this week (pre-Wales) is the lads that have been there, done that and understand what it really takes have really come to the fore in educating others about what it takes to get up to that type of standard and that disparity has been really closed over the last couple of weeks. That gap has been closed and we need to work harder in making sure that it keeps getting closer. That we get on the same page so that we’re as cohesive as possibly can be, which is what you need to be as a unit going to Twickenham.”

The team which kicked off against Wales showed seven changes and two positional switches from the side which started at Stade de France 13 nights previously and Farrell was asked if he could continue that policy of rotation and experimentation going to Twickenham, and whether Friday’s team had earned the right to start against England.

“Some have, we’ll see. Not all the boys last week were dropped, you know. There was an element of giving people a chance and seeing whether they could handle a start or able to take a chance and grab hold of it and I think plenty of them did. So that’s great for us going forward.

“Competition for places, as I keep on saying, is fundamentally key for this group going forward, not just in the autumn but in the Six Nations and in the years to come as well.”

It is difficult to imagine denying James Lowe a second Ireland cap this weekend. The New Zealand-born Leinster wing seemed to take to Test rugby very easily indeed against Wales. Feisty, instinctive, and clinical, he was rewarded with a try on his debut at the death and Farrell believes the 28-year-old’s future in a green jersey is a bright one.

“I suppose that’s when he’s at this best (is) when he’s enjoying his rugby. He’s a free-spirited type of bloke but (although) he’s not a youngster his training age from an international point of view, he’s very young.

“He’s one that’s learning through that process and everyone has helped him to get a stage to understand what it takes to prepare properly. In that regard, there’s plenty more to come from him.”